Reinvigorate the HIV/Aids trust fund via targeted cigarette taxes

The health of Ugandans and the sustainability of our vital HIV/Aids Trust Fund demand decisive action in the era of donor architecture uncertainty posed by the Second term of the Trump Administration. While commendable strides have been made in tobacco control, our current taxation regime remains woefully inadequate, hindering both public health and revenue generation.

Uganda's total tobacco product taxation stands at a mere 34.6 percent of the retail price, according to the 2021 WHO report on the global tobacco epidemic – Country profile Uganda. This falls drastically short of the 70 percent minimum standard recommended by the World Health Organisation.

This deficit translates into significant revenue loss, a loss we cannot afford, especially when considering the urgent need to fund our HIV/Aids Trust Fund. Higher-income countries leverage higher taxes, demonstrating a clear correlation between effective taxation and public health outcomes.

Uganda’s current tax structure lags behind, denying us vital resources and failing to deter harmful consumption. The legal foundation for action is clear. Section 27 of the HIV/Aids Prevention and Control Act, 2015, explicitly empowers the Minister of Finance to add taxable items to the earmarked revenues that finance the HIV/Aids Fund.

Specifically, Section 27(1)(b) states that the Fund shall consist of “tax revenue from any other taxable item as may be identified by the Minister responsible for finance from time to time.” This provision directly authorizes the Minister to include tobacco products in the list of taxed and earmarked excisable products. Furthermore, Section 3 of the Tobacco Control Act establishes the Tobacco Control Committee.

The Minister in charge of Health is charged with the responsibility of implementing the Tobacco Control Act Cap 39, supported by the Tobacco Control Committee. I emphatically implore the Minister of Finance to add tobacco products to the taxed and earmarked excisable products enumerated in Section 27 of the HIV and Aids Prevention and Control Act, 2015.

Our differentiated Excise Duty Amendment Act creates an inequitable system, offering cheaper tobacco products to those who can least afford the health consequences.

This undermines public health efforts and exacerbates health disparities. Furthermore, Uganda does not earmark cigarette or related tobacco product taxes for health, a missed opportunity to directly link revenue generation with public health outcomes.

We have commendably domesticated the WHO Framework Convention for Tobacco Control, defended the Tobacco Control Act in court, and enforced bans on tobacco advertising. However, our inaction on equitable and effective taxation undermines these efforts. The environmental impact of cigarette butts, arguably the most dumped plastic, cannot be ignored.

Trillions of cigarette filters, made of cellulose acetate, leach nicotine, heavy metals, and other chemicals into our environment, polluting our waterways and inhibiting plant growth. This environmental devastation, coupled with the health burden of tobacco, demands a comprehensive response.

Uganda’s tobacco tax structure is still below the 70 percent share of tax in the total retail price of cigarettes, which is the minimum standard recommended by the World Health Organization. I urge the Minister of Finance to: Utilise Section 27(1)(b) of the HIV/Aids Prevention and Control Act, 2015, to add tobacco products to the earmarked excisable products.

Implement a Uniform and Increased Excise Tax: Align with WHO recommendations by raising taxes to at least 70 percent of the retail price and ensure uniform taxation across all tobacco products. Earmark Tobacco Taxes for Health: Dedicate revenue from cigarette taxes to the HIV/Aids Trust Fund and other public health initiatives. Strengthen Enforcement: Enhance the Uganda Revenue Authority’s capacity to ensure effective tax collection and compliance. Conduct a Comprehensive Impact Assessment: Evaluate the economic, public health, and environmental impacts of increased taxation.

Address Environmental Pollution: Implement policies to mitigate the environmental damage caused by cigarette butts. We have a legal framework, a public health imperative, and global best practices to guide us.

Moses Talibita,



