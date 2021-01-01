Relax night curfew to allow clear vote tracking

The security agencies, for example, have often blocked, brutalised, arrested and used excessive force that have sometimes resulted in loss of lives and abuse of media freedom in the name of enforcing Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs)

In the next 14 days, Ugandans will go to the polls to determine the country’s direction for the next five years. Unlike previous elections, this one is happening amid unprecedented restrictions meant to curb the spread of Covid-19. The Electoral Commission organised a virtual election banning open rallies. Recently, the EC also banned physical campaigns in 13 districts, Waksiso, Masaka, Jinja and Kampala, among others. It is needless to emphasise the repercussions of these restrictions.

However, the most critical issues to consider are scenarios where the rules are bent in favour of some candidates as well as those where the rules are abused to curtail the rights and freedoms of other candidates.

The security agencies, for example, have often blocked, brutalised, arrested and used excessive force that have sometimes resulted in loss of lives and abuse of media freedom in the name of enforcing Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs).

The most worrying fact is that the EC has not openly pronounced itself on many of such violations and abuses, some which sadly, are expected to increase as the polling day nears.

We are destined to experience challenges during the voting and counting process as a way of avoiding at polling stations. This may, however, be mitigated by the presence of appointed polling agents for all candidates. But this does not take away the right of the rest of the electorate to monitor the entire process.

The most critical challenge to free and fair elections that lie ahead is the night curfew that starts at 9pm until dawn. Whereas this may not have adversely affected campaigns (considering that they end at 6pm), it is likely to impact the credibility of election results.

Advertisement

Experience from previous elections indicate that vote-counting and processing of Declaration Forms at most polling stations with big voter turnout ends after sunset. This is due to the fact that on a single day, we cast votes for three categories: Presidential, constituency and district Woman Member of Parliament, which are counted separately.

The process of transporting DR forms and ballot boxes to the district tally centre usually take place at night. The polling materials are initially assembled at the sub-county until all is gathered, and then transported to the district that very night.

Not forgetting the need to track polling materials as they move in the night from police to different polling stations. This, therefore, necessitates easing of night curfew to allow a transparent process both on the eve and the Election Day itself. This will give all parties an opportunity to monitor the movement of election materials to the polling station and transportation of sealed cast ballots and DR forms to the tally centre.

There have been reports of Opposition agents carrying copies of DR forms being grabbed from them by unknown operatives and the forms grabbed. Sadly, such have happened in the past elections with no response from police. Loss of DR forms undermines the possibility of an election petition. The credibility of an election is pegged on voters ability to keenly watch the entire process.

Najibu Nsubuga,

nnajibu@gmail.com