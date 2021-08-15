Religion has public health benefits

By Guest Writer More by this Author

About this time, we are counting close to a year and five months since the first closure of schools was effected on March 20, 2020.

The population of over 15 million who were sent into ‘hiding’ from the ‘storm’ is not checked on, neither are those that were at their service teaching and tending them. Where we hid them was hot, they felt the heat and did cry out for aid, but have since stopped. What happened? Are they still there?

Uganda has dealt with various political and health crises over the years. We have dealt with multiple civil wars where people were victims or witnesses to so much violence that left them traumatised. We have also dealt with health crises like HIV/Aids, Ebola outbreaks, and currently the Covid-19 outbreak. One important element that helped people in the years past to cope through the crises was a resilient faith in God, and an active practice of their faith.

The recent restrictions brought about by the Covid-19 outbreak such as the closure of worship houses and the designation of religious leaders as “non-essential workers” struck deeply at a support system that has helped Ugandans through many crises.

The government strategy in response to the outbreak was to centre science and commerce, while relegating matters of faith and religion to the periphery. The government allowed free movement for all healthcare workers, all security officers, journalists, and some categories of business people while curtailing the movement of faith or religious leaders.

While the scientific medical field has its own importance, the degrading of pastoral or religious accompaniment to non-essential services was a mistake that impoverished the public health efforts. Good anthropology recognises that human beings are not merely their physical bodies. Good anthropology recognises that human beings have spiritual, emotional, and intellectual dimensions to them. Efforts aimed at the human well-being need to pay attention to the different dimensions that constitute a person.

Advertisement

The closure of houses of worship was totally understandable due to the mass numbers of people that congregate in such places. However, the exclusion of religious leaders from the list of “essential” workers impoverished in some ways the government’s efforts in responding to the public health crisis. Sacred scripture from different faith traditions offers valuable guidance on disease control. For instance, the Bible offers a lot of guidance on social hygiene and good health practices that are still valid in preventing infection and maintaining healthy communities.

A lot of research has been done in recent years at the intersection of medical care and religion or spirituality that demonstrates the multiple benefits that spiritual or religious support services offer to patients, the patients’ families, and even to the healthcare providers themselves.

Such studies demonstrate that spiritual and religious beliefs and practices have a great impact on the emotional and the physical well-being of individuals. Faith leaders therefore offer needed spiritual resources that are relevant in the healing processes of patients.

When Covid-19 broke out in some countries like the UK and Ireland, governments designated clergy and religious staff as essential workers. It was a mistake for the Ugandan public healthcare strategy to focus on the medical aspects of the Covid19 outbreak while forgetting the other dimensions of the human person. Faith leaders needed to be part of the team of “essential workers” in responding to the health crisis. Not all clinical staff have the needed psycho-social and spiritual resources to support patients and their families when sickness or death happens.

Trained faith leaders can not only contribute to the public healthcare awareness efforts, but they also have long term expertise in dealing with emotionally depressing situations. Faith leaders can supply the needed spiritual and psycho-social resources that patients and their families need to cope, to increase their resilience, and to foster healing.

Fr Ambrose John Bwangatto

& Fr Fred Jenga,

Catholic priests