Remembering Maama Rhoda: The name we’re given. The brand we become

The first embers of a fire are often small. They begin quietly in the solitude of the heart, like a spark of conviction. At first, they flicker against doubt and opposition, but they refuse to go out. Nurtured by perseverance and fanned by courage, the spark becomes a steady flame. The flame gathers strength, radiating warmth beyond the one who first held it, awakening others and inviting them to add their own fuel. In this way, the fire spreads and lights up generations.

This is the legacy of Canon Rhoda Nakibuuka Nsibirwa Kalema, who was laid to rest last Saturday. A life whose light was kindled by conviction, sustained by service, and passed on through generations. Her story leaves us not only with a model of service worth emulating, but also with timely lessons on what it means to build a personal brand; the kind of brand that outlives the name and endures in the hearts of those it touched.

The name written in her autobiography My Life Is But a Weaving is Rhoda Nakibuuka Nsibirwa Kalema. But to those who knew her and felt the warmth of her service, she was simply Maama Rhoda. That name wasn’t on her birth certificate, academic records, or legal documents, but it lived in the hearts of those she held in her bosom, through acts that felt profoundly like motherhood in public life.

Like all mothers moved by the conviction to nurture a safe environment for her children, Maama Rhoda joined politics, carrying her comforting stability into the post-Amin National Consultative Council (NCC). With a clear understanding of the basic needs of people in communities, her leadership left tangible results that included advocating for clean water access points for the people in Kampala to ensuring the availability of essential commodities for her people in Kiboga.

That is what mothers do: they see the needs, they act, and they make sure their families and communities can thrive. Even in the face of profound personal loss – the disappearance of her husband in 1972 and the death of three of her children – she summoned the strength to raise her remaining children alone, while still being a mother to Uganda through her dedicated public service.

Maama Rhoda spread the warmth of her conviction by actively mentoring emerging women leaders. Through her leadership and advocacy with women groups like Forum for Women in Democracy (Fowode), she became a steady pillar of fire, grounding their purpose, sharpening their voice, and building their confidence.

Her work with the Scripture Union of Uganda and the Uganda Bible Society completed the circle of nurturing that any mother would wish for her child; not only meeting physical needs, but also planting seeds of moral guidance, faith, and character. The fire that Maama Rhoda lit is now ours to keep alive.

For her, it was a weaving, but we felt it as the warmth of a mother’s fire. Now, as we stand at the close of her life, we have a great example of the personal branding lesson: your brand is not your logo, title, or name. It is the sum of your lived experience: the values you live by, the actions you take, and the warmth you leave in the hearts of others.

Written by Belinda Agnes Namutebi

Brands Custodian