Renewable energy is not a fad, climate change is a reality

In the New Vision of December 12, James C, Okware makes several statements about renewable energy and environmental social and governance movement which were not referenced and therefore shouldn’t go unchallenged for the benefit of the public. It is agreeable that fossils provide more than 83 percent of world’s energy consumption (BP, Review statistics, 2019) but it does not imply that renewable energy is fad of 21 Century as he alleges. According to BP statistical review of world energy for 2019, the percentage of low carbon energy has increased to 15.7 percent in 2019 up from 6 percent in 1970s.

Several agreements and conferences on climate change have been held, the recent one being COP27 held in Egypt. They are all highlighting the urgent shift to renewable energy if man is to survive on earth.

The Paris agreement on climate change was for instance adopted on December 12, 2015.The main objective of Paris agreement was to maintain global temperature increases below 1.5 degrees Celsius or 2 degrees delicious and achieve carbon emission neutrality long- term targets by 2050 globally and near term net zero by 2030. December being a month when the Paris agreement was adopted, it would have been more beneficial to share experiences on how far a country like Uganda has gone towards attaining carbon-free economy, not to share examples of opponents of clean energy. We all agree that climate change is a reality, not a fad. The floods we see today; the drought we have experienced and the pandemics are all as a result of human activity.

Rather than assert that Uganda cannot cede her right to fossil energy-driven development, Mr Okware should have instead published how Uganda could exploit her oil sustainably since he claims to be a scientist.

It is understandable developing and poor nations face a challenge of lifting their populations out of poverty and at the same time do it sustainably. They therefore look at fossils as the opportunity forgetting that if there is no change in the use of fossils today, the development they are searching for won’t be achieved. It is estimated that by the year 2100 global warning temperatures will be between 4.1-4.8oc if there is no change in the way fossils are used today. Therefore, rather than think that the year 2060 is still far, and claiming that developed countries used and are still using fossil for development, think how to exploit fossils sustainably without forgetting transition to clean energy. Developing nations risk being left out again on transition to clean energy.

The movement for renewable energy and environment, social and governance factors is not a fad but a reality. The president of Uganda has been quoted in the media many times advocating the use of electric cars and development of more hydro–electric power stations. Uganda is one of the countries using more that 93 percent of low carbon energy to run industries. While fossils are crucial for development, Uganda has to be aware of this movement against fossils and promotion of renewable energy and position itself strategically. The assertion by Mr Okware that the current increases in carbon dioxide is natural and therefore man should not do anything about fossils and human activity is unfortunate because he gives no reference. He continues to assert that the radical environmentalists who are pushing for renewable energy were born yesterday and can’t tell want happened millions of years ago, I find that is a very weak argument, one doesn’t have to have been there a million years ago to tell what happened on the globe.

Today, we have advanced technologies and literature to substantiate all climate change trends.

Climate change is therefore a reality, the planet is our business, the effects of global warning are not far away from us.

At individual level let us use the opportunity of the knowledge we have to influence communities to live sustainably, for instance use the festive season to plant several trees. At organisational level management must plan and be aware of several risks the organisation faces due to climate change such as physical and transition risks that includes acute and chronic risk. Transitions risks are a reality and that is what should push top managers to wake up. Such risks involve changes in policy and legal regimes, technological changes, market risks as well as reputation risks. All these risks will have impact on the revenues, supply chains and balance sheet of the organisation. For example, some assets will be worthless, costs will escalate because of changes in sourcing policies, some assets are no longer manufactured because of transition to mention but a few.

Therefore, when we see EU legislating on mandatory disclosure of climate risks, we shouldn’t think that is for Europeans. It has direct impact of the way business will be done by subsidiaries in developing countries. At national level we must plan and plan for climate change. We must make the masses aware and of course continue engaging internationally. The conclusion is therefore not to brush off renewal energy movement but to plan ahead on how to transit.