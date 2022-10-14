Replace road speed bumps with humps

If you are a road user in this country, you will probably notice the speed bumps on almost every road that you use. However, our road infrastructure developers and the general public need to know that we do have a potential spinal health hazard in the not-so-distant future, for the majority of motorists and other road users.

This culminates from the structure, distribution, and abundance of speed bumps (the narrower mounds of tar) on our roads, sometimes arranged in assemblages of fours on either side of speed humps.

For background, the global annual occurrence of vertebral column fractures and spinal cord injuries following trauma has increased significantly with the increase in road traffic and recreational speed vehicles.

The majority of these injuries occur in young adult males. Ninety percent occur in the lower vertebral column and are disabling in nearly 60 percent of victims.

It is well known that speeding is a common cause of road fatalities and casualties. To curb this, economical means of traffic calming such as speed bumps have been used to reduce the speed of motor vehicles since the first half of the 20th century.

Notably, in developing countries like ours, these speed control road undulations are not always built according to standard regulations, posing a risk for serious injuries and deficits to motorists and their passengers in these countries.

Isolated cases of speed bump-related vertebral bone fractures continue to be documented following the first two cases reported by Bowrey et al in 1996.

In addition to their not being constructed to standard regulations, speed bumps have been reported in western and Asian literature to increase traffic congestion, leading to more road use fatalities.

Furthermore, these speed bumps are documented to cause damage to suspension systems and/or tires of automobiles, which results in costly repairs.

They also do pose a serious threat to the work of emergency and uniformed services such as ambulance and fire brigade teams, both to the rescuers and the injured, as well as causing damage to the ambulances or fire engines.

On the other hand, speed humps are more effective at traffic calming than speed bumps. From the available literature on this topic, the 10 cm high-speed humps have been suggested as a more optimal choice for traffic calming in preference to the speed bumps.

As a country, it may be more advisable to optimise speed humps constructed according to global and local standard regulations, in preference to the frequent assemblages of speed bumps.

The idea of moderation of speed bumps is not alien to Uganda. Our country is obligated to better accommodate heavy transport trucks that move through the East African Community region and has in the past, harboured a plan to remove speed bumps as published in the Global Press Journal of September 2016.

The existent plan at the time was to have rumble strips introduced in place of the speed bumps, to allow quicker movement of the trucks without endangering people.

In London, speed limit zones have been evaluated and 20 mph zones were noted to be effective measures for reducing road injuries and deaths by up to 42 percent, especially regarding child casualties.

It is of interest that the speed limit zone option has been considered in Kampala in the recent past and hopefully catches up with our road user behaviour.

Given the continually increasing use of motorcycles and motor vehicles in Uganda, our country’s policymakers and road developers must consider options to speed bump assemblages, to protect our countrymen from a potential increase in younger people suffering from preventable traumatic lower vertebral column and spinal cord injuries, the hefty cost of the treatment of these conditions, and their grave impact on individuals’ and families’ quality of life.