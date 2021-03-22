Resettle refinery-affected persons, Kyakaboga Resettlement Site, gas project, land, houses,

In 2017, government through ministries of Energy and Lands constructed houses of 46 refinery project-affected people (PAP) out of 83, who opted for physical relocation at Kyakaboga Resettlement Site.

The houses were for the PAPs, who were displaced in 2012 in Kabaale where 29 square miles of land were compulsorily acquired by government for oil and gas project.

PAPs, who opted for relocation, were entitled to a relocation package consisting of a house, land equivalent to what one had, a land title, livelihood, and restoration programme, among others, as indicated in the Resettlement Action Plan report for the refinery project. Some promises were fulfilled. However, since 2017, government has been silent on the issue of land titles to the PAP’s at Kyakaboga.

Recently, Total E&P compensated Tilenga PAPs, who opted for relocation with houses and land titles in Buliisa District. This was somehow timely compared to other oil and gas projects.

Did the Ministry of Lands process the titles, or was the project botched by the contractor Strategic Friends International? As the development phase takes shape, some PAPs are being affected by feeder pipelines, hence victims of multiple oil and gas projects displacements with no clear ownership of land.

This has made them not sure whether they should get compensation as land lords or land users from Total. Government should consider issuing land titles to these people in Kyakaboga as a part of the implementation of the Resettlement Action Plan for the refinery project since they have been patient enough and reached out to all the concerned stakeholders.

Sandra Atusinguza,

atusinguzas@gmail.com





The Ministry of Energy on November 11, 2019 contracted M/s Royal Techno Industries Limited to drill and test 16 temperature gradient wells in Kibiro and Panyimur areas.

As the company’s operations were underway in Hoima District at Kibiro landing site, an explosion that resulted in oil spillage happened on the night of March 22, 2020 on one of the eight drilling sites, which was an bungle and led to social -economic and environmental impacts not limited to pollution

. The oil spill was estimated to be less than 300 metres between Lake Albert shores and the historical and cultural Kibiro Hot Springs.

These were ongoing without an environmental and social impact assessment study, which was a violation of the National Environmental Act No.5 of 2019.

The Kibiro oil spill comprised of a mixture of clay, water, crude oil and smelling gas, which contaminated waters in Lake Albert, fishing nets, sand, and one household’s property and land.

Officials from Nema, PAU and Hoima District visited the site and evaluated the damage on soil and water. However, the Mr Julius Kiiza Rubanjwa household that was affected has not been compensated to date. This has put at risk the lives of the family and neighbours.

In a press release issued on April 15, 2020, the Mineral of Energy and Mineral Development directed the contractor to halted her activities, clean up and establish remedial mitigation efforts to restore the environment among others .

The Ministry of Energy did not commit itself to compensate the affected households. As such, one year down the road, nothing yet has been done for the affected people. Therefore, the government, through the Ministry of Energy should take compensation action to the affected family.

Concerned Uganda,

atusinguzas@gmail.com

