Respect in maternity care is key

As one walks through the maternity wards in many of Uganda’s health facilities, it is not rare to hear women lament over the disrespectful acts of midwives. We have often heard media reports of women being humiliated, verbally abused, scolded, abandoned, insulted, coerced, or even slapped by midwives.

I have personally interacted with a couple of women sharing the plight of non-consented tubal ligation by health workers as they performed caesarian sections. Some have even lost families!

These disrespectful acts including physical abuse, non-consented care, non-confidential care, non-dignified care, discrimination, abandonment and detention in facilities for failure to pay hospital bills violate the principles of respectful maternity care. These actions affect the quality of midwifery care as well as the willingness of women to seek care in such health facilities. These acts and their consequences continue to predispose our women to suffer life-threatening yet avoidable complications that have often resulted in maternal and newborn deaths.

A recent survey by the Department of Continuous Professional Development (CPD) at The Aga Khan University in Uganda revealed that the majority of the midwives in both public and private health facilities have no idea or very little knowledge on the principles of respectful maternity care. Ms Lillian Nuwabaine, a midwife and women’s health specialist and CPD coordinator at the Aga Khan University, has attributed the knowledge gap to inadequate pre-service and in-service training of midwives and other health workers on the concept of respectful maternity care.

She further discloses the fact that the concept is not included in the curriculum of midwives training at certificate and diploma level yet these make up the biggest percentage of midwives in Uganda. For the past two and a half years, the CPD department at Aga Khan University through the KfW Germany grant has offered free in-service CPD pieces of training on respectful maternity care to midwives from various health facilities across the country.

Respectful and dignified maternity care has for long been a public demand but we need to think deeper as a country. How do we expect our midwives to practice what they have not been trained in? How is an important aspect like respectful maternity care left out during curriculum development for midwives? How, then, do we expect to produce graduates that meet universal health coverage?

The concept of respectful maternity care is not only a crucial component of safe motherhood and quality care but also a right that is centred on the principles of ethics and respect for human rights. Through practices that respect women’s basic human rights, including respect for women’s autonomy, dignity, feelings, privacy, choices, preferences such as having a companion wherever possible and responsiveness to the needs of women and their newborns free from violence and discrimination, then we are sure the uptake of facility-based maternity services will increase and the quality of midwifery services will greatly improve.

It is, therefore, timely that the Ministry of Education and Sports through the department of Business, Technical, Vocational Education and Training (BTVET) and other stakeholders considered including this crucial aspect of respectful maternity care in to the midwives’ curriculum for their pre-service training. Midwives who are already in private and public health facilities should also have routine in-service training on respectful maternity care as a key strategy towards improving the quality of maternal and newborn health care services in the country.

Martin Lubega , lubegamarts@gmail.com