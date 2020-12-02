Respect should be two-way for good of the country

By Guest Writer More by this Author

Following the recent protests across the country in response to the arrest of presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi, aka Bobi Wine, President Museveni, the police, the Minister for Security, and even sections of newspapers have cautioned civilians and protesters to “refrain from confronting the security forces in expressing our grievances”.

While this is good advice, I still believe that in civilised societies, it is crucial for security agencies and their commanders, starting from the Commander-in-Chief, to respect civilians.

But the way things are happening in Uganda and the way commanders and Security minister speak, you wouldn’t be faulted to think that this country belongs to only them, and that the rest of the citizens should obey orders from government and security commanders irrespective of how unfair the orders are.

When it comes to the implementation of the law, the leaders skew it in their favour. They always blame the citizens in total disregard of why they are agitated.

President Museveni, for example, knows the public can disregard government orders and break so-called laws if the laws are retrogressive.

That is why having lost an election in 1980 that UPC is alleged to have been rigged, Museveni broke the law and went to the bush to start a violent war against the sitting government.

Advertisement

And to many people, Mr Museveni was justified. So yes, the public may, in many instances, disregard the law and disrespect the security forces orders for a just cause.

It is upon the government to see it does not push the citizens into this kind of situation by being seen to be fair to everyone. The problem has never been the people, the problem is always the government.

Governments that govern justly do not attract riots. However, despotic governments are often opposed, many times violently. I believe that respect should be two way. If government directives are deemed to be unfair, don’t expect the public to abide.

I would like to say no life is worth a bullet; security forces are trained in crowd control and not to kill people. A government that kills it’s people, be they rioters, is not worth the name.

Francis Nyanzi,

Kampala