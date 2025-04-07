Rethinking Malthus: Can tech prevent a global food crisis?

In 1798, Thomas Robert Malthus, a popular economist, published An Essay on the Principle of Population. In this essay, Malthus argued that population grew geometrically while food production grew arithmetically and if not checked, population growth would outstrip food production and lead to a food crisis.

Malthus theorised that the correction to this crisis would come from two checks; natural checks like disasters and preventive checks such as family planning, late marriages, and celibacy. In what he called the “Malthusian population trap”, he argued that while food production could be increased with advancements in technology, in the long-run, this would lead to food shortages due to population pressure on the land resources, which would ideally be used for crop production.

Many years later, several economists have made counterarguments to Malthus’s population theory. However, the fixed laws of nature upon which he coined his theory remain certain. Food is still the driver for human existence and also, the population of the world keeps increasing. The United Nations (UN) projects the world population to grow from 8.2 billion people to 9.8 billion in 2050. According to the World Bank, more than half of the world’s population (4.4 billion people) lives in cities. This shift is set to continue and nearly 7 in 10 people will live in cities by 2050.

This means countries have to set deliberate strategies for creating more and better jobs, efficient infrastructure, and more importantly better services. The critical question in this is; How will we feed these people?

The Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) projects that feeding a world population of 9.1 billion in 2050 will require raising global food production by 70 percent. Compounding this is the issue of climate change, which has been partly induced by unsustainable agricultural practices.

According to FAO, the agricultural sector contributes 21 percent of all CO2 emissions, 53 percent of all methane, and 78 percent of all nitrous oxide emissions globally.To sustainably feed the world, we will have to produce differently using new techniques. One way to achieve this will be through the marriage between the 5th Industrial Revolution (5IR) and agriculture. There will be a need to incorporate cross-industry technologies across the entire agricultural supply chain.

AI-enabled technologies such as smart farms that utilise Internet of Things (IoT) sensors are already being used to monitor soil moisture and temperature, delivering the best optimisation equations for farms. FAO estimates that precision irrigation systems can save up to 30 percent more water than traditional irrigation systems.

Precision agriculture aided by GPS and satellite imagery has the potential to reduce fertiliser use by 50 percent by helping farmers determine soil types and variations in moisture on their farms, therefore applying fertiliser only where needed. This could reduce pollution by 90 percent.

Cassava, which comprises approximately 26,000 genes, is a staple food for more than one billion people in tropical regions. Machine learning is being used to analyse its genetic data, resulting in the development of drought-resistant varieties tailored for different growth settings, both in Europe and Africa. AI is being used in research to predict gene modifications, which is improving the turnaround time for breeding programmes, ensuring food security.

The fusion of the 5IR technologies and agriculture offers a viable way to avoid Malthus theory’s predictions of food shortages.

However, there still exist challenges such as limited infrastructure, financial capacity, and AI governance, particularly in Africa. Overcoming these challenges will unlock the potential of technology in transforming agricultural systems and creating a sustainable future, cognizant of climate change and food security.