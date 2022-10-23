Returning to work after tragedy

According to Unicef, one stillbirth happens every 16 seconds. That’s about two million babies stillborn every year! These deaths are more heart-wrenching knowing that the majority could have been prevented through quality care. Uganda is among the countries that account for one-third of the 2.6 million stillbirths globally.

A stillbirth is defined as a baby born with no signs of life after a given threshold, usually related to the gestational age (period of time between conception and birth) or weight of the baby.

Beyond the devastating loss of life, the psychological cost for a working mother is severe and long lasting. It is helpful to have a better understanding of how it feels for a still birth mother returning to work without the anticipated child birth news! What we all don’t anticipate, is the possibility of life exposing us to its implausible mishaps! Robbing us of the opportunity to delve into the baby tête-à-tête updates, the lunch time-passing conversations about ‘who the baby most looks like’, as they never came back home with the mother, the last time she went to the hospital!

Having a baby is good news for an expecting mother and within the hallways at our places of work. When a mother takes her maternity leave, as workmates, we await the news of the new family addition for our enthralled workmate. However, when this does not go as originally anticipated, knowing how to support our grieving colleague at this standpoint during her first months of return from maternity leave lifts a significant amount of weight off her shoulders.

Long before a mother returns to office, chances are, she’s been thinking about how she would fit back into the workforce, in some instances, blaming herself for not being able to get over her loss! She’s drained right before she begins to work; Dealing with all the ‘I should haves’ and the ‘what ifs’ kind of thoughts and grief is immensely exhausting! Furthermore, older relatives (mothers-in-law, aunties, uncles, grandparents) dictate the grieving period, beyond which, any more grieving will be considered a ‘non-event’, toting to the already ruthless predicament!

To date, in some African cultures stillbirths are perceived as a mother’s fault, resulting in public shaming or individual feelings of guilt or shame that prevent public mourning of their loss. The lack of opportunity to publicly grieve also classifies stillbirths as a non-event. Such social taboos, stigmas and misconceptions often silence families or impact the recognition and grieving of stillbirths, contributing to their invisibility. It is no wonder that many grieving parents to a stillborn ironically find workplaces as safe spaces and an escape from all the drama from their extended relatives back in their homes.

For many women, losing their child and the quality of the subsequent care they receive will impact their productivity back at their places of work, their approach to life and death, self-esteem and even their own identity. Many women who experience a stillbirth may avoid people or social activities, socially isolating themselves and worsening depressive symptoms in the short- and long-term.

In a bid to contribute to the quality healing process of a workmate through the stillbirth blues, here are some practical notes you may need to consider:

•Be patient with them, they are not the same people as when they left for maternity leave; there may be times they may forget to accomplish obvious tasks.

•Do not fall into the pattern of avoiding conversations with them for fear of not knowing what to say, not talking isolates them further. Isolation quickens the depressive process.

•Ask how you may help if you have the time. Often time people ask how they may help when deep inside they don’t intend to help!

•Do not act like nothing happened, because something tragic really did; it’s hurtful not validating a hurt when there’s need.

•It is possible for a stillbirth mother to get easily emotional, so they will most likely cry even at the slightest trigger; don’t feel bad if they cry, it’s not because of you or what you have said- it’s because they are freshly living with a trauma.