Review the Hoima Sugar ESIA report

On August 14 last year, Nema issued a certificate of approval for the ESIA report authorising Hoima Sugar to take over more than 21 square miles of Bugoma forest to plant sugarcane, among other activities.

According to the certificate, Nema permitted Hoima Sugar to use 21 square miles out of the 22 square mile lease the latter secured from Bunyoro Kingdom at Shs3b against the will of National Forestry Authority (NFA) and Ugandans.

However, the powers Nema used to approve the ESIA report for Hoima Sugar was contrary to the EIA Regulations of 1998. This was a clear indication of the violation of environmental laws because Nema did not invite the public, religious leaders, etc, for their input.

This was wrong as Nema did not comply with regulation 19 of the Environment Impact Assessment regulation of 1998, which enable the executive director to consider the nature and location of the project, anticipate impacts of the project and propose mitigation measures and to respond to negative impacts, among others.

