Revise tuition fees structure

We are all aware that many schools are supposed to be conducting online lessons (virtual learning) to reduce the risk of spreading Covid-19.

But we have issues that need to be addressed by the policy makers in this country.

Why are students still being asked to pay the same tuition fees yet we are not using most of the school services /facilities such as libraries, computer labs and other utilities such as water and electricity? At a certain university, one is required to pay full tuition fees before accessing the virtual learning system.

The Covid-19 pandemic has affected all of us i.e. parents, schools and even the students both physically and financially. So why can’t the fees structure be revised?

Some of our parents get tuition from selling commodities to schools so since schools are closed, they’re not making enough money to pay the full tuition fees. Does that mean that our dreams have to be cut short?

Henry Jaloch,

University student