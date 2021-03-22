Revise way we celebrate important days

A couple of weeks back, I met a long time friend who was to celebrate her birthday in the next two days. On asking her how she was going to celebrate the day she considers to be her best, she said she planned to celebrate with the needy single mothers in Mukono District.

I was stunned at how a 28-year-old would plan to spend more than Shs3m with women she has no blood relation with!

No sooner had I asked her the inspiration behind this than she interjected on how her being a single mother has made her have much empathy for single mothers. And so she needed to encourage, donate, as well as celebrate with them. Wow!

The theme for this year’s International Women’s Day is: ‘Women in leadership; achieving an equal future in a Covid-19 world.’ This is intended to celebrate the tremendous efforts by women and girls around the world in shaping a more equal future and recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic and highlights the gaps that remain.

I must recognise the call and surely the celebration is justifiable given the significant roles women play, especially during the pandemic. Women are at the forefront in the fight against Covid-19 as nurses, doctors, midwives, scientists and caregivers. Women also engage in making protective gears such as facemasks, and sanitsers, etc.

However, less representation among women/girls on the decision making tables is one of the main challenges women still face. The Demographic Health Survey Report 2016 indicates that only 21 per cent of women own land privately and mainly in urban areas. This imbalance are also in other areas, especially in the informal sector.

The UN Secretary-General’s recent report reveals that women are heads of state in 22 countries and only 24.9 per cent of national parliamentarians are women.

The hashtag for this year’s celebration was #choosetochallenge. And this brings us to the question: Can we choose to challenge the fashion and the manner we as a country celebrate such days?

A wise man once said: “You cannot do the same thing every day and you expect different results.’ Yes, it is on such days that we recognise women who have been so instrumental in our communities, but can we also pay attention to women who are in dire need?

Do we ever monitor, evaluate and assess the impact of these celebrations? How significant are they to the woman we are ‘celebrating’? Can we #choose to challenge this narrative of celebrating such days for formality?

Can we be more deliberate and chose to spend in a prudent way in regard to the amount of money spent on celebrating specific days and the awards given?

How about if we divert such money and construct a maternal ward in a district where the celebration is to take place?

Why should we engage in merry-making when we know that some mothers actually can’t afford a ‘mama kit’ for safe delivery? If we must celebrate, then can we share the budget between improving infrastructure as well as formal celebrations?

Indeed, there is a lot more to be celebrated in as far as women are concerned. Not with the increase in women representation in local and international space.

Failure to come to terms with the reality that women still live in a in deplorable state, especially in regard to access to medication as well as unfair work conditions, we will continue dragging the country behind.

Uganda being a third world country, the focus of especially our leaders, should be more on how to improve the standards of living for the citizens rather than satisfying our selfish interests or celebrating in a manner that doesn’t directly impact people’s lives. Failure to for us to change our mindset and begin focusing on the things that matter, will only keep not only women, but also the country in a vicious cycle of hopelessness.



Carol Nyangoma Mukisa,

cnyangoma.22@gmail.com