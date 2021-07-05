Revive former co-operatives production centres

By Guest Writer More by this Author

Most, if not all pre-NRM regime, and formerly rural based co-operative unions owned factories, ginneries, demonstration farms and commercial banks are today either laying dysfunctional or in hands of struggling producers.

The largely state subsidised rural community based growth stimulating and home grown processing infrastructure mainly collapsed following series of insurgence induced lootings of stocks by various militia groups towards the end of Lutwa’s government in 1986. To nurse their financial hunger, the internal management of these unions allegedly exploited the situation to further mismanage the said assets.

Formerly known as the engine of rural economy due to their four cardinal functions of facilitating farming, buying and processing, then storage and marketing the final produce, co-operatives kept rural population actively employed and productive hence minimising household poverty levels, high rural-urban migration and its associated evils like congestion and crime rampant today.

After 35 years in power, and still stuck with 40 per cent of the majority Ugandan rural based households engaged in production of foods only for home consumption and in a bid to tame the rising poverty levels, NRM has designed a Shs38 million parish based income stimulating model to be simultaneously implemented with existing interventions as the game changer.

However, considering what the project entails, it appears the government is committed to investing close to Shs404 billion if not reduced to merely Shs200 billion ,according government latest position, to establish and develop in all 10,595 parishes (UEC, 2020) an infrastructure similar to what rural populace had fully functional in the name of sound cooperatives production centres before 1986 and whose demise continue to haunt the current government with rural rising abject poverty.

Although the proposed programme targets public infrastructure like existing parish chiefs, the reality of unavoidable costs such as recruiting parish chiefs and other supportive staff, then the fraud associated mindset trainings, and corrupt – minded citizens with no exemplary leaders to learn from, then distribution of inputs, all of which will require establishing processing machinery, storage ( construction of either silos or warehouses) and marketing teams remains a money minting project which Shs38 million is just a drop of water in an ocean.

So, why attempt to reinvent the wheel with meagre funds instead of reviving and possibly compensating former owners of production centres which used to employ citizens directly in addition to fulfilment of all other benefits targeted under the Parish Model?

Perhaps Parish Model can go ahead in areas where such never existed. For example, in Kyatoko parish in Eastern Division of Rukungiri District, we don’t need a Parish Model, but total rejuvenation of Kagogo Coffee Factory, formerly owned by North Kigezi Co-operative Union.

This coffee processing facility, during its golden glory, besides employment, it didn’t only subsidised all-round activities of boosting coffee production but like all other Unions, owned farms, banks, and provided agricultural and educational loans to both farmers and workers.

With this factory and its farm lying idle, all nearby places which had urbanised rapidly are apparently abandoned with night thefts of cows, goats, chicken, agricultural crops , selling of land to buy boda boda motorcycles, and robbing of pedestrians at night by marijuana-smoking youth is order of the day.

All the above is, however, done in the presence of the numerous Saccos being emphasised by the government which unfortunately have failed to boost rural economic activities.

Andrew Bakoraho,

bakoraho@yahoo.co.uk