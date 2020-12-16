Rural women and missed online prospects

Recently, I embarked on a 10km-journey to Rubongi Sub-county, to research on the livelihood of rural women regarding Internet rulings in Uganda

“If only we could afford a smartphone, even if we are not taught how to use it, we would find our way around it to be able to access the Internet!”

Twenty-Seven-year-old Susan Okoth, a student residing at Kidera village, Tororo District, expressed her enthusiasm for the Internet in communicating with her family and friends. However, Over the Top Tax (OTT) has taken quite a toll on her finances. She strains more sojourning an estimated 2km-journey to Rubongi Sub-county searching for a service provider to pay Shs6000 monthly subscription fee.

Recently, I embarked on a 10km-journey to Rubongi Sub-county, to research on the livelihood of rural women regarding Internet rulings in Uganda. I met 30 women aged between 23 and 27 years inclusive of students and single mothers from various business sectors. The purpose of my research was to find out about the usage of online spaces provided by the Internet, and find possible solutions out of their barriers to access the Internet, and indulge in any opportunities availed by the system.

Ms Carol Apio, a counsellor who is currently using a buttoned phone model (commonly known as Kabiriti), expressed her disapproval for confiscating her phone and, therefore, denied by her husband the privilege to access the Internet for one reason, womanhood.

Thirty-three-year-old Racheal Ajwang, a possessor of a moderate Techno phone and a former social media user, had excellent knowledge about the Internet and its usage. However, all that ceased when some unknown person decided to shame her by writing inappropriate stories about her on Facebook.

Another narrative from a woman whose names remain undisclosed after her husband threatened her with divorce over Internet usage. She requested her friends not to reveal her identity to outsiders, or else she gets beaten back home. So, is this the end of the road for her?

As women who are cultured to stand up for one another, they vowed to help her engage the husband with law enforcement officers to have her freedom.

I discovered that one out of five women in rural areas accessed the Internet. Given the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, it is vital for everyone to access the Internet given that it is the most reliable means of communication across the globe, passing on opportunities and helping in the fight against Covid-19.

The women thought it is an advantage point to them if the concerned stakeholders or civil society organisations developed an interest in bringing technology and long-term training to reach their populations’ low-income earners and rural women in Uganda. Policy makers and civil society organisations should address market challenges that impact affordability of Internet platforms by ensuring a healthy online platform while supporting rural women directly through different empowerment programs.

Isaac Amuku, a programme officer with Women of Uganda Network, noted that as an organisation, they have had different projects with the rural women in capacity building, policy advocacy and access to information with the overall goal of having the rural women inclusive online and participatory.

This in the long-run will avail opportunities that addresses their needs as it was in the recently concluded Twitter campaign dubbed #SafeSpacesEA that brought together different civil society organisations such as Women of Uganda Network and Digital Woman Uganda, among others, in finding ways on how to have the rural women included on the Internet online space.

