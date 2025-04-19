Safeguarding journalists, the storytellers

In a world widely shaped by uncertainties and conflicts, journalists remain on the frontlines - often risking their lives to bring notable and factual news that hold power to account and give voice to the voiceless. Nowhere was this more evident than during the recent Kawempe North by-election.

There was widespread condemnation of the security personnel who assaulted journalists on duty. According to the Daily Monitor of March 13, 2025, journalists Abubaker Lubowa of Daily Monitor, Raymond Tamale, Hasifah Nanvuma and Denis Kabugo all from NTV, Francis Isano and Hakim Wampamba of NBS TV, along with several others were assaulted by security personnel.

The recent by-election in Kawempe North reminded us all just how important journalists are in our society. They were on the ground, capturing events as they happened and ensuring the public stay informed, even in tense and dangerous situations. Their work is critical to democracy, yet their safety is often overlooked.

The harsh reality is that many journalists operate without insurance yet they face many risks; physical attacks, harassment, injuries and even legal challenges especially when covering political events, protests, or exposing corruption.

Sadly, many of them face these dangers without any form of protection. It is time we recognise insurance, not just as a financial tool, but as a critical layer of protection - one that safeguards the people who safeguard our democracy.

Insurance is not just for corporates or those with regular incomes; for journalists, it is a lifeline. Whether it's a medical emergency after being injured on duty or legal protection after publishing a controversial but factual story, insurance provides a safety net that can help them recover, stay on their feet and continue their important work.

There are various affordable and flexible tailored insurance plans that align with journalist’s unique working conditions. These include medical insurance, personal accident insurance, professional indemnity, workmans compensation, life assurance plans and group personal accident (insured by media houses).

With the right insurance, a journalist can focus on reporting without worrying about what will happen if things go wrong. The media industry; media houses and journalist unions, together with insurance providers must come together to address this gap.

Insurance companies must invest in awareness campaigns, simplify the claims process and offer flexible payment options - this will help remove the fear and hesitation many journalists may have towards insurance.

Journalists play a vital role in strengthening our society. Their courage to speak the truth, even when it’s risky, deserves recognition and protection.

Let us not wait for another crisis to act. Let us ensure that those who keep us informed are protected. Insurance is not a luxury; it is a vital asset - one that can save lives. What’s your plan?

Moses K Mugalu