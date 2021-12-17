Safety and security tips to take note of this festive season 

The December festive season is a season that the whole world is always eagerly waiting for. It comes with pomp, merry making, visits exchange of gifts, etc. The season also involves a lot of movements from far places to others either villages or vacation centers.

Because it’s a season of events after events, high mobility, safety and security aspects are highly compromised. People behave as if the world is coming to close on those festive days. Road accidents are recorded, some being fatal. Instead of merry making on December 25, some families are holding burial ceremonies. Thieves and other criminals gear up their activities during this period. In order not to end up a victim of misfortune, take note of the following.

Home security. As plan you to travel up country, to ensure that when you return you find your home/house the same way you left it, do the following,

Ensure security lights are fully functioning

Leave someone in the house or hire a security guard

Use durable locking mechanisms like padlocks both inside and outside doors

Where possible install CCTV and intruder alarms and enable mobile phone viewing abilities

Ask the neighbour to keep watch.

Keep valuables far from reach like cash, land titles, academic papers, etc.

Stop announcing your departure and arrival on social media. Things like, “ Arua here I come”, will cause you trouble. The bad guys will know that their target has no occupants and will attack immediately. Travel in silence and return without public announcement.

Travel security: The traffic and road safety (speed limit) regulation 2004 clearly states that driving speed limit along the highway in Uganda is 100 km per hour and away from the urban centers, it is 80 kilometers per hour while around the urban centers you have to maintain a speed of 50 kilometers per hour. This is the most violated regulation in Uganda. Please follow speed limit as per traffic signs deployed on highways.

Plan your journey well in time. It’s important while going for long route journeys, start early like 5am or 6am latest 7am. Early morning conditions favour both the car, the driver and the passengers. Trips like Kampala to Moyo, or Kampala to Kisoro can be very long. Such trips require a fresh mind and soberness.

Don’t drink alcohol and drive. If you can’t submit to this rule avoid travel. Just drink in your house and rest. Most accidents are caused by drunk drivers.

Rest every after two hours of the drive. Rest for 15-20 minutes to hydrate, stretch, and go for a bathroom break. These breaks reenergize drivers

Create and sustain conversation with the team you are travelling with. These conversations help to kill boredom that can lead to sleeping off while driving.

Have a cup of tea or bottle of water all time to sip on to both hydrate but or also refresh the mind and body.

Subject your car to mechanic and other quick checks including tyres, oil, shock absorbers, etc.

Be the only “fool” on the road. Don’t race with any driver on the road. Avoid overtaking in sharp corners or any place where you have no clear visibility of 200 meters ahead of you.

While driving in Kampala and other busy town centers, keep your windows glasses either fully up or at three quarters closed or risk losing your valuables to rogues. These chaps are also looking for ‘Christmas’ they never worked. And they always time right. Don’t be a victim.

Park in malls, or any other secure place. Where possible handover the car to a security guard within the premises. You can tip him/her on your way out.





Shopping: Expired, adulterated, fake products found their way to the market during this period in the name of discounts of buy one take one free. Please avoid these. Buy from a supermarket or reorganized shop. Avoid items and products being vended. It’s even worse when it comes to food items.

Shop early. By January of every year, you and I know that Christmas is on December 25, what are you waiting for to start packing up and down on December 23, 24 etc. Buy what you need latest December 10 lest you are cheated.

Covid19 scare still on: This disease is still killing people. Different countries are experiencing the fourth wave. Germany closed soccer pitches from public. Let’s not lose it. The pillars or ways of fighting this disease are known.. Let’s cooperate with ministry of Health guidelines otherwise, the two days of 25 and 26 December might be your last days of enjoyment.

Basically during this festive season, insecurity cases are always high, it’s me and you to ensure safe and security practices are observed.

Wishing you a merry Xmas and Happy New Year of being security conscious.