Salary disparities compromise governance in education system

The 2009 Global Monitoring Report sees governance as ‘power relationships,’ ‘formal and informal processes of formulating policies and allocating resources’, ‘processes of decision-making’ and mechanisms for holding governments accountable.

Education governance is largely dependent on strong institutional capacity to develop and implement evidence-based education policies and programmes that are well integrated in wider national development strategies, set goals, standards and incentives and hold key actors accountable (Lewis & Peterson 2009).

Uganda’s education system has been in place since the early 1960s. It has been governed by the legal framework at different levels. The Education Act 2008 is one of the legal frameworks that shapes Uganda’s Education system whereby it takes care of pre-primary, primary and post primary.

The Education system consists of seven years of primary education. This is followed by a secondary cycle of six years (four at lower secondary and two and higher secondary) before proceeding to university education for three to five years depending on the duration of the course offered.

On successful completion of primary school, learners can go either for secondary education; or take a six months to three-year course in Business Technical and Vocational institutions.

Those completing Uganda Certificate of Education have four possible outlets: can either proceed for an advanced certificate of education, join a two-year advanced crafts course in technical institutes, join a two-year grade III primary teaching programme or join any of the government’s departmental programmes such as agriculture, health, veterinary, and cooperatives. After the completion of the advanced certificate of education the students can either: proceed to university; join a two-year course leading to ordinary diploma in teacher education, technical education; business studies or join departmental programmes.

As we celebrate the great strides that the Ministry of Education and sports has done in Uganda’s Education sector such as new curriculum for lower secondary education, construction of seed schools, introduction of TVET institutions and others, the enhancement of Science teachers’ salaries by 300 percent effective July 2022 has created a huge disparity among the teachers in the operation of classroom and school activities.

One wonders whether this strategy was well thought out and planned so that it is well synchronised in the education system because the short falls have already appeared before it is rolled out where some Science teachers have not received the salaries and in other instances the Arts teachers have realised these salaries on their accounts “accidentally”.

Teachers and their supervisors who have the same qualifications are earning differently. The enhancement pushed the earnings of fresh graduate Science teachers from Shs1m to Shs4m per month while their more experienced counterparts will get Shs4.25m from Shs1.7m. The head teachers and their deputies have maintained at Shs2.3m and Shs1.7m respectively.

Those with Science qualifications will now earn Shs2.63m and Shs2.033m respectively if the allowances are factored in. However, according to the Public Service, the entity in-charge of the salary structure, the Arts teachers will get target enhancement in two years. Nonetheless the discriminative salary enhancement has demoralised several Arts teachers and caused insubordination.

It has been noted that the Arts teachers involved in school management at different levels say teachers on duty, heads of clubs feel deflated to carry out their duties since they are demotivated.

This has compromised governance in the education system since the dynamics through which roles and responsibilities are allocated in order to carry out education policies and programmes are challenged by the fact that teachers earn more than their supervisor such as the inspectors of schools. District Education officers who find it difficult to implement their supervisory roles.

Having a disparity in wages isn’t a solution and using this approach as a concealing outfit of improvement in the performance of students in Science subjects is not a solution but rather a problem in the near future where we will have more scientists and less Art teachers and the “ball will roll again”.

I do believe that there’s a need to focus resources on increasing the quality and accessibility of Science education though equipping laboratories, good infrastructure, cleaning the teacher’s payroll by eliminating ‘ghost teachers’ but even so, this shouldn’t be done to the disadvantage of Arts teachers.

The salary disparity has never been a good phenomenon but will instead eat up the gains so far reached in the education sector and compromise governance in the Education system.

Mary Salome Namirembe