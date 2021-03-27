Save communities and save lives

By Guest Writer More by this Author

I wish to add my voice to the many Ugandans who have applauded the government for its efforts to safeguard Ugandans against the deadly Covid-19 virus. Since last year when Uganda diagnosed Covid-19 in the country, the government took stringent measures to protect the citizens, which included lockdown.

Covid-19 has affected society indiscriminately in the sense that people have lost lives, economies are ruined, and families are constrained socially and financially. However, Uganda continues to find possible measures to protect people from being infected by the virus.

While Uganda continues to do its best to contain the spread and deaths associated with the virus, it is likely that some measures could water down the good strides made so far. For instance, while I am an advocate of government’s proposal to wear masks, maintain social distance and sanitise, or wash hands, government needs to consider free testing.

I still believe Covid-19 test fees are too high thus limiting the tests to few Ugandans. The majority of Ugandans cannot afford the set fees Shs180,000 by both Makerere University and Mulago hospital. I believe that with the current testing fees, the Covid-19 cases that are being presented are essentially a representation of a small population in Uganda, ie those who are able to afford the fee.

However, if testing is made free, there is likely to be an increase in the number of people, who get tested, giving a much more accurate reading of the number of Covid-19 cases, and thus enabling government to continue to manage the infections in the necessary way and truly ensure that our nation becomes Covid-19-free.

It is also likely to save communities from unknowing spreading of the virus, and in turn save lives. Besides, I believe that one other way of making Uganda Covid-19-free is through the vaccines. I support government efforts to buy the vaccine and prioritising the high risk population.

