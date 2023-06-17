Save wetlands from plastic pollution

Despite the fact that Uganda keeps on celebrating world environmental events such as Earth Day, Wetlands Day and World Environment Day, no big scores have been registered because environmental degradation, swamp reclamation and plastic pollution is the order of the day yet the government has many authorities to make sure that these areas of national importance are protected.

As we are still on the theme of solutions to plastic pollution under the campaign #Beat Plastic Pollution for the World Environment Day Celebrations, the responsible government agencies and line ministries must be in position to put in extra efforts to ensure that the communities in every corner of the country are sensitised and taught on the roles they can play towards beating this plastic pollution problem.

Plastic pollution simply means the accumulation of plastic objects and particulars in Earth’s environment that cause great complexities for all the species dwelling on Planet Earth. The continuous dumping of plastic wastes into the wetlands and rivers will make the wetlands to lose their values yet they are thought of as biological superstores and wealth lands.

As they are sources of fish, firewood, medicine, hydropower and recreation. Further, they also help in the provision of ecosystem services such as water purification, flood control and climate moderation which could enhance environmental quality and promote public health.

It is good that on the World Environment Day, the government of Uganda pledged to re-embark on the plastic ban and I believe that the action would be effective if taken now to save wetlands that are disappearing now and then because of human encroachment and plastic pollution. Research shows that five trillion plastic bags are produced worldwide annually and people use about 1.2 million plastic bottles per minute which takes 1,000 years to totally decompose.

I therefore demand that all the manufacturing companies should reduce the plastic production since plastic pollution is chocking our topmost ecosystems such as wetlands and rivers. The few used plastics should also be collected to ensure that they are converted into new ones to prevent our environment from plastic pollution and any other degradation.

I also call upon us the end users to either reduce the amount of plastics purchased while buying things or to re-use the purchased ones for other purposes, for instance, we can reuse one polythene bag for several times.

The mineral water bottle or any other plastic bottle can be reused for other purposes, for instance keeping cooking oil, liquid soap, among others.

In other words, the plastic packages can be substituted with cloth bags or glass bottles that are reusable and at the same time environment friendly.