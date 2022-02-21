Scarce jobs but wide opportunities

The outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdowns experienced worldwide has greatly affected formal and informal employment world over.

In USA alone, of the 16.9 million people unemployed in July 2021, 9.6 million (57 percent) were unable to work because their employer closed or lost business due to the pandemic. Similarly, The Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union, indicated that the EU unemployment rate in November 2021 was 6.5 percent.

The African continent has also equally been hard hit by the pandemic leading to increased percentages of unemployment. The World Bank research done in 2020 on some sampled countries on the African continent indicated that some people had stopped working with Nigeria at 45 percent, Uganda 17 percent, Ethiopia 8 percent and Malawi 6 percent.

Looking at these unemployment trends of Covid-19 Pandemic Mutation, one wonders what the place of Uganda unemployment rate dilemma remains! The Uganda National Bureau of Statistics had predicted unemployment rate in Uganda to reach 2.50 percent by the end of 2021 and was projected to trend around 2.30 percent in 2022.

This situation indicates that many people have indeed lost formal and informal employment that has been their source of livelihood. Even though Uganda has been in lockdown in 2020 and 2021, the government has now opened the economy fully with the decline of the third wave of the pandemic. What remains at stake though is that the formal job basket seems to have dwindled due to the impact of the pandemic.

In spite of this perceived situation, the country’s economic environment continues to avail wide employment opportunities. One of such areas is the agricultural sector that had been minimised as an area on the ‘uneducated’. This area is naturally boosted for investment by fertile soils and constant rains. The persistent increase in population figures of all countries surrounding Uganda and beyond provide unlimited markets for the products. The government needs to only offer support to farmers in accessing these external markets after harnessing internal markets.

Even though the Pandemic disorganised physical spaces for employment, it also indirectly brought blessings of infinite online opportunities. Using varieties of internet portals, our youths can set up online marketing services, consultative services and training services. This means one can now work at home as long as they have access to internet and earn a promising living.

The internet spaces also provide an investment opportunity for proposals in all areas of life. The backward linkage benefits is that once someone wins a grant, they will employ other people in project implementation thus reducing unemployment.

The fact that Uganda’s graduate output from universities has continued to rise steadily, there is a need for graduates to re-align their strategies and thinking towards harnessing wide available opportunities amidst very scarce formal jobs that have survived the wave of Covid-19. I still believe strongly that sometimes the way we think and act beyond our academic papers determines our ability to become recipients of infinite employment opportunities.

John Vianney Ahumuza,Lecturer, Uganda Christian University & PHD Student University of Ghana, Legon.