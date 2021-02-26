Schools should not fleece parents

By Guest Writer More by this Author

Before reopening of schools amid Covid-19, the government should have put in place minimum standards in relation to school fees instead of leaving schools to decide whatever amount they want to charge.

As a result, private schools especially are fleecing parents by charging very high tuition they cannot afford. Besides, some schools that allow parents to pay half fees also impose surcharges of as high as 20 per cent of the total amount per week.

Moreover, this surcharge keeps on increasing with time as long as one has not yet cleared all the fees.

Not surprisingly, this money is not receipted. Do leaders in this country really know that such things are happening? If they know, then why don’t they stop/prevent these schools from demanding parents to pay exorbitant fees?

When will the government intervene on this very critical matter for the good of parents and/or schools?

Paul Makanda,

makandapaul@yahoo.com