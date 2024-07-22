Secure the future of Lubigi children

In 2021, the National Resistance Movement (NRM) was re-elected for its sixth term in office under the theme, “Securing your future”. But the recent evictions in the Lubigi wetland in Wakiso District, which are forcing 1,500 learners out of school, as reported by this publication, reveal that the future of these children is still unsecured, with many of their rights ignored. Imagine you are a child who is staring at the future where the school you have known your entire life has no hope of existing indefinitely. This is the harsh reality for 1,500 learners being affected by the Lubigi wetland evictions.

International human rights instruments, such as the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child (UNCRC), and the African Charter on the Rights and Welfare of the Child (The Charter), provide a robust framework for safeguarding children’s rights. According to Article 28 of the UNCRC, every child has the right to education, a fundamental right that should be inviolable. Article 11 of The Charter states that every child shall have the right to an education and prescribes measures that states must undertake to achieve the full realisation of this right.

Uganda ratified the UNCRC in 1990, committing itself to putting children first in all its programming to enable them to grow, survive and reach their full potential. It also signed The Charter in February 1992 and ratified it on August 17, 1994. It also went ahead to domesticate these instruments through several legal, policy, and institutional measures. For instance, our 1995 Constitution provides for the protection of children’s rights, including the right to education and the right to health.

Whereas the Children Act (Cap 59), which is the principal law on child rights in Uganda, provides a comprehensive legal framework for the protection of these rights, the National Child Policy of 2020, too, seeks to create a coordinated approach to child protection and development, ensuring that all children enjoy their rights amidst related development, focusing on areas such as health, education and standard of living.

The Lubigi eviction is more than a temporary setback. It has profound long-term implications for these children’s development and future opportunities. Beyond the right to education that has come to the fore, a safe and healthy environment is vital for our children’s growth. The evictions and demolitions are displacing families, stripping children of their homes and stability. While the above legal framework asserts that children deserve a standard of living adequate for their holistic development, these conditions threaten their physical and mental health. In the absence of food and clean water, our children are subjected to hunger and sickness. When homes are destroyed and children are uprooted, their rights are compromised, exposing them to more health and safety risks and psychological trauma, a ticking time bomb in the near future.

At this point, we all can agree that transparency and accountability are essential in safeguarding child rights. The National Environment Management Authority (Nema) has been criticised for its handling of this wetland situation, with accusations of mismanagement and poor planning. However, this is not the time to trade blame. As a country, we must prioritise these children’s rights, ensuring that enforcement of environmental laws and policies does not hinder access to learning, quality healthcare and standard of living.

In this case, we should be already thinking on our toes to ensure these children’s future is secured through proper remedies. We must integrate these international human rights standards into our everyday practices, beyond having them on paper. As Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago, Leader of Opposition in Parliament Joel Ssenyobnyi and activists have remarked, this requires legislative reforms and collaboration among all arms of government to raise awareness and encourage community participation to be able to balance between conserving our environment and respecting people’s rights. Some people may argue that these have already been done but the question is, how were they done and to what extent?