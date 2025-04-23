Seeing Pope Francis at Namugongo is a memory I will cherish forever

The death of Pope Francis, the head of the Catholic Church has come with mixed reactions of shock, sadness, but also a celebration of his life. The breaking news of his demise found me watching news on BBC at 11:16am (EAT). When I saw the news, my mind immediately rushed to recall the excitement I felt when the Holy Father, Pope Francis visited the Uganda Martyrs Catholic Shrine Basilica, Namugongo on Saturday, November 28, 2015. During this particular trip on the African continent, he also visited Kenya and the Central African Republic. Early in 2015, the Government of Uganda announced that Pope Francis had confirmed his visit to the country. I right away made up my mind that no matter how many people were going to attend, I would strategically stand somewhere I could either shake his hand,or have a closer look at him. On that day (November 28), hundreds of thousands of Ugandans from across the country came to see him at Namugongo shrines, which are dedicated to 19th century Uganda Martyrs, who were killed for refusing to renounce their beliefs. His Holiness Pope Francis, was the third Pope to visit Uganda.The other two were Pope Paul VI (1969) and Pope John Paul II (1993). True to my word, on that day, I left my home at 5am, boarded a taxi up to Kyaliwajjala, a Kampala suburb, and pushed my way through enormous crowds looking for the 'perfect' standing position where I could shake his hand. Unfortunately, I didn't find it, because many people had spent the night at the shrines, and all the strategic positions were occupied. Nonetheless, where I stood, I was able to watch him upclose being driven in his white Kia Soul car as he waved to the large crowds. As we waved back at him, I found myself crying, and these were tears of joy. I couldn't believe I was looking at Pope Francis in person. I felt a deep-unexplainable sense of joy, happiness, disbelief, and gratitude. Growing up during the Papacy of John Paul II, and when he came to Uganda in 1993, I was so young, and can't relate. However, coming from a staunch Catholic family, I came to appreciate the role of a pope in the Catholic church. Hearing about his coming, I wasn't going to miss the once in a life-time opportunity to see Pope Francis. After that Namugongo pilgrimage, I wrote a promise in my journal that one day, I would have the privilege of visiting the Vatican and shake his hands. I had strong faith that this would happen. Unfortunately, my dream hasn't come to pass. May be, one day, I will have a handshake with another Pope, my faith still stands. When it comes to Pope Francis, there was something special about him. His sense of extreme humility, love for peace, service to humanity, genuine smile, and the love for all including children, the poor, and refugees. He also spoke passionately about contemporary challenges the world today is grappling with such as climate change, global inequality, the migration crisis, and social justice issues. More importantly, he believed in peace. During his visit to South Sudan in 2023, he was quoted as saying; "Peace starts from our hearts and homes." As he concluded his ecumenical peace pilgrimage with an open-air mass in Juba attended by tens of thousands of people, he urged the congregation to reject what he referred to as the “the poison of hatred” and called on them not to miss any opportunity to build peace. In his Easter message, the Pontiff called for global peace, and an end to armed conflicts. As a Rotary Peace Fellow pursuing a Post-Graduate Degree in Peacebuilding and Conflict Transformation at Makerere University, his messages resonated very well with me, because in peace and conflict studies, we acknowledge that religious leaders play a multifaceted role in promoting peace, from fostering interfaith dialogue and building social trust to addressing conflicts and promoting justice. Pope Francis was that global Catholic religious icon who promoted and advocated for peace worldwide, thus being called by many as a transcendent voice for peace. Sadly, many countries across the world including South Sudan, Ukraine, Sudan, the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), among others are faced with conflict. In honour of the late Pope Francis, may we all in our different capacities continue to call for an end to these wars. And for the international community, there is an urgent need to take bold actions such as mediation, peacekeeping, supporting the implementation of peace agreements, and facilitating post-conflict reconstruction strategies to ensure lasting peace. Fare-thee- Well, Holy Father, Pope Francis. Vivian Agaba, is a journalist and Rotary Peace Fellow