Sensitise communities about water harvesting

We know that the changes in the climate come in depending on the different activities that we do with the environment though we know that there also natural ways of the formation of climate in different regions depending on where one comes from. Majority of homes in urban centres depend exclusively on groundwater sources for their water needs.

By scrutinising the increasing cost of water, it is easy to understand the burden the growing demand is placing on the limited sources. Not only are these sources of water slowly being depleted but some are contaminated, which increases the required energy and cost to access.

At least we all know that rain, however, offers a steady and constant source of fresh water for our homes. The question is then, why don’t more of us take advantage of this abundant source of fresh water since amounts of rain water are increasing.

In my view, when thinking about harvesting rainwater for your home, it is important to be specific about what you want to use that water for whether simply looking to harvest rainwater for outdoor watering purposes or are you interested in a system that provides water for indoor use as well? Is it going to be the only source or you are going to supplement with other sources? Each purpose involves a different set-up, equipment, maintenance.

To begin with, all you need is rain, a roof and a container in which to collect the water. However, more sophisticated system can be incorporated into your home’s plumbing system to provide water for a variety of household needs, from toilet flushing to general home use. We all know that rainwater harvesting systems, simple or complex, have the same basic components. Metal roofing is often considered the best type of roofing for rainwater catchment because even the metals used in roofing are generally non-toxic and very little water is lost during the catchment process and it’s also cheap.

The placement of your rainwater harvesting system is essential. While choosing the site, ensure that there is enough distance to keep your wall and foundation safe from spillage. Disasters are uncontrollable and can’t be avoided. However, we should always focus on the solutions in case a particular disaster strikes. I was amused around 2019 that some Mbale District parishes had been hit with a water shortage and the residents there were sharing a stream with animals because it was then the only source of water in the area.

Learners in a different location but that same year were missing out on schools because they had to travel long distances to access a water source moreover some of the roads and bridges out to the water sources had been washed away by the rains.

There was also a disease outbreak due to poor sanitation and disposing off dirt in the water , so if they had someone in that neighbourhood who had harvested rain water then they wouldn’t be facing such challenges.

So people need more sensitisation on these particular issues of harvesting water. The government should do more to address these issues.

