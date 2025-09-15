September arrives: planning season for most organisations

September carries a quiet but powerful significance for organisations. Unlike the rhythm of January, which is filled with resolutions and fresh beginnings, September is a time of forward thinking. It is when conversations about next year’s priorities begin to crystallise, when managers start drafting departmental budgets, and when leadership teams sit down to align on where the organisation is heading.

This moment in the calendar matters because the way an organisation prepares in September often determines how ready it will be to enter January with clarity and momentum. Waiting until the end of the year is too late; by then, most decisions are rushed, and opportunities for meaningful reflection are lost. But when organisations begin their budgeting and planning now, they create space for dialogue, review, and alignment—not only on financial targets but also on people, systems, and culture.

Budgeting, at its heart, is more than an exercise in numbers. It is a reflection of priorities. When a department drafts its budget, it is declaring what it values most for the year ahead. A marketing team might emphasise outreach, while a human resources office may seek to invest in staff training and wellness programmes. An IT department may highlight the need for new systems, while operations may focus on streamlining logistics.

These documents, when put together, tell a story about what the organisation believes will carry it forward. The danger, however, is when budgeting becomes a routine tick-box exercise—focused solely on expenditure ceilings rather than the long-term growth of the organisation and the people within it. This is where organisational development plays a vital role. The budgeting season should be a time not only for cost control but for rethinking how systems support effectiveness.

Are current structures enabling staff to do their best work, or are they creating bottlenecks? Are investments in human capital being prioritised, or are employees expected to deliver more without being equipped with the right tools and training? When leaders involve HR and organisational development professionals in these conversations, the budget transforms from a financial document into a strategic plan for sustainability.

September also creates an important moment for leadership to engage their people. Numbers alone cannot drive organisational success; it is people who carry strategies into reality. When employees are invited into the planning process—whether through departmental consultations, feedback sessions, or strategy discussions—they feel a stronger sense of ownership. This sense of ownership is often what translates into higher motivation and better performance throughout the year.





An organisation that takes time now to listen to its employees, to acknowledge their challenges, and to incorporate their insights into next year’s plans will enter the new year with not just a budget, but a united and energised workforce. The significance of September lies in its timing. It comes at a moment when the current year’s performance can be evaluated with enough data to see patterns, but still early enough to make course corrections for the future. Leaders can look at what worked, what fell short, and where new opportunities might be emerging. It is a balancing act between reflection and anticipation. And in many ways, it is the purest test of leadership: the ability to prepare not just for the demands of today but for the uncertainties of tomorrow. As organisations gather around boardroom tables this September, they should remember that budgets are not simply ledgers of income and expenditure.

They are blueprints of ambition. They declare not only how resources will be allocated but also what kind of organisation will emerge in the coming year. Those who treat this moment with seriousness—integrating financial planning with human development, aligning systems with culture, and grounding strategy in people—will step into the new year with strength and purpose. And perhaps that is the lesson September offers us. It is not a season borrowed from any calendar—it is a season of foresight. A season where organisations begin to shape the future before the year closes.

Those that recognise this will not simply plan—they will position themselves for transformation. Because when the budget becomes a mirror of vision and values, and when planning becomes a conversation that includes every voice, the organisation does more than prepare for another year. It sets the stage for greatness.

Dr Caroline Sekiwano, Human Resource & Organizational Development Advisor



