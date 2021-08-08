Seriously, how are you?

By Guest Writer More by this Author

How are you? A simple enough way to greet another. But the response reveals so much about an individual.

Some get by with a smile and a “Fine, thanks…and you?” This by far is the best response.

Others swing through a gamut of emotions, taking the rhetorical question far more personally than it’s meant to be. A colleague lets go such a litany of complaints whenever faced with a “How are you” that most people are scared of greeting him with a “HAY” anymore.

No, you wouldn’t ask him how he is; not unless you are prepared to hear him launch into a detailed medical analysis of his mother’s latest problem, of how his boss treats him, a report on what good care his wife takes of him and on how fast the kids are growing!

A stark contrast is another who, the moment he is asked how he is, shoots back, “Absolutely tops, couldn’t be better!” Such a typically American, obviously designed to pep yourself-up reply leaves the one asking “HAY” looking and feeling a bit sheepish. You are left wondering what is happening in this person’s life, or what is wrong that he needs to cover it with superlatives!

Interestingly, a school ran a contest asking for the peppiest responses to “the most common question in Uganda, How are you doing?” Some of the entries are hilarious – “Terrific!” “I am unbelievable”. “If I was doing any better I’d be twins” – “Freaking perfect” – “If I was doing any better, vitamins would be taking ME!” – “Great – Every day above ground is a great day!” “If I were any better, I’d have my own page on Wikipedia.” “Spiffy!” – “Fuzzy as a peach!!!”…

A reply such as this may do something to boost your own attitude or improve your outlook on your day, but believe me, it doesn’t do any such thing for the other person. In fact, it depresses one to imagine another so top-of-the-world!

Advertisement

After the complaining and the “Top of world” person, there is the scared individual, who when asked how he is, either folds his hands, knocks wood or crosses himself before admitting, “By the grace of God, things are fine.” Or, the overenthused person who attempts to sweep you off your feet with a, “Heyyyy, now that I’ve seen you I’m terrific! But tell me, how are you?”

The way you greet people is what forms and reformulates their impression of you each time you meet them. You can either come across as enthusiastic and happy or stiff and disinterested. You could be typified as positive and upbeat, or as a loser. It also affects and dictates others” response to you.

What you say is important, but what is even more important is how you say it. “Fine” in a well-modulated, friendly tone in reply to “How are you” is perfect, while the same response in a clipped tone is considered rude! Note how varied people’s tones are and how often our enthusiasm to meet people or avoid them is dependent on how that person’s talk makes us feel.

People can be divided into many categories depending on their preferred tone usage. “The Whiner” has perfected the perpetual tone of complaint, no matter what is being discussed. The “Smug, self-righteous goody two-shoes” is equally irritating with his anthem of “I, me, myself”. The “World-is-my-oyster mr arrogant” whose tone is strident, booming, with emphasis and pauses in all the right places, is insufferable too. The “unsure-of-himself, why-do-I exist guy” is no better. His tone is so shaky and doubtful that you are convinced not to believe him even before you hear him through.

The “Mr Weary” wears you out with the note of utter exhaustion and world weariness in his/her voice. You sap your energy trying to cheer him/her up and enthuse him/her till you realise that carrying the supposed burden of the world on his/her shoulders is a way of life with him/her. Then comes “Mr You-better-take-me-seriously.” Full of himself, he orders the world around to do his bidding. There is also “Mr Dead”, who is so intent on keeping his thoughts to himself that he has managed to wipe all expression off his face and removed all emotion and intonations from his voice permanently!

Well, well, what then is the right tone to adopt? Listen carefully to people who inspire your respect. What do they sound like? Pleasant, upbeat, optimistic? Understanding, sympathetic, logical? Dependable, solid, confident? Serious with a tinge of humour? How do they convey all this through their tone? Take a leaf from their book and get ready to respond to the next “How are you…?”

Phillip Kimumwe, [email protected]

