Sexual liberation and human dignity

The Sexual Revolution of the 1960s and 1970s that began in the Western world challenged and changed the accepted norms of human sexual behaviour and conduct. Religions that posed as guardians and moral guides on sexual morality were shaken to their foundation.

The revolution that extended until the 1980s led to the acceptance of other sexual behaviours outside of traditional heterosexual relationships or marriage.

Developing countries as well as countries and regions that are deeply rooted in traditional and social norms experience and enact revolutions much slower than technologically and economically advanced countries.

When societies achieve a higher level of economic and technological growth they tend to personalize norms and rules that govern their personal lives. This is enhanced by modern education which makes people aware of human rights, individual freedom, and other notions of emancipation

As the time progressed and the sexual revolution empowered and licensed the artist and those extraordinarily gifted persons in performing arts—music, dance and drama to express all their creativity through eroticism and it was well accepted by the liberated society and even awarded them and glorified them.

In turn these art forms became a multibillion dollar industry, often taking vulgarity and crudity in the form of pornography. As they appeal to the naked mind it also captures the body and soul and leads to addiction, which further can lead to criminal attitudes and behaviour.

One of the best examples can be Playboy, a magazine which featured half naked females and targeted males between 21 and 45 years, was founded by Hugh Hefner in 1953. He later opened Playboy Clubs in Chicago that offered relaxation for the members. As a matter of fact, the 1960s witnessed the highest number of divorce while the marriage rate decreased significantly.

The media helped to spread the new ideas which were against the traditional sexuality concept. Now the internet and social media heightens the spread of the sexual revolution and the apparent success of the liberation.

Though some forms of birth control methods were followed from ancient times, in the 1960s as the result of the sexual revolution, birth control pills were easily available to women and opened the door for casual sex more as recreation and activity for relaxation.

The birth control movement (an offshoot of the sexual revolution) advocated for the legalization of abortion and other forms of sexual expression in the 1960s and 1970s in many countries and succeeded in doing so. Having been resisted by religious and some conservative groups some Western countries resisted for a few decades but eventually legislated it.

The sexual revolution and its new forms of expressions cause great confusion in poorer and socially conservative societies and societies. It undermines the long cherished values and puts the lives of young people in jeopardy.

Sexual revolution with its free expressions of sexual behaviour is often presented by the West as the ideals of modern times and a path to socio economic progress. The proposed path and legislation also brings incentives and wider recognition to which many poorer countries are lured into due to economic hardships.

As the legislative bodies governed by secular democratic governments which have already legalized many forms of sexual expressions propounded sexual revolutions, some Churches and religious bodies which originally opposed the ideals of the revolution slowly succumbed to the ideas of sexual liberation as a normal culture. The religious groups have adopted the live-and-let-live approach to sexual revolution with some of the practices accommodated within the religious confines. This pushes the constituent members of the churches from the conservative societies to reject the stand of their elder members, thus creating irreparable rift.

The real solution is to understand the depth of human dignity and the vocation and destiny of every human person as man and woman.

Every effort should be made by every individual and every society to uphold the dignity of every person. Passing on life and its sacredness to our next generation is the duty of every man and woman in every situation. All forms of sexual expression which is not life giving is to be dreaded.