Sexual orientation shouldn’t be a major public preoccupation

As a biological man who is attracted to women, I do not use my attraction as a reference for my courage, I do not seek validation from third parties concerning whom I choose to love, and I have never found the need to espouse my sexuality for a celebration which is why I don’t rally behind a flag or any other form of insignia as an emblem and rallying point for the love life I have consciously chosen.

Perhaps this stems from the fact that the aforementioned form of sexual orientation has never been outlawed, stigmatized, or generally looked upon, and as plausible as this may seem, it doesn’t capture the entire reality.

The fact is that many heterosexual relationships have been stigmatized and some still are. Just a little over 60 years back, in 1961 America, it was illegal for a white and black to form a marriage union, many intertribal relationships within Uganda still encounter challenges because of the cultural stereotypes real or imaginary that tend to persist. Let’s not forget that most unions between men and women where the latter is older, richer, or has attained more in terms of education and career still remain unconventional and people in such unions tend to endure a fair amount of stigmatization.

The point is that even some forms of heterosexual relationships that break no stipulated law or violate no visible moral code still endure stigmatization yet many affected people who are quite a number have never felt it necessary to form organizations for the advancement of their rights, nor have they ever held any form of parade to create awareness for their plight. On the other hand, homosexual relationships or unions do exist although on a smaller scale and in contravention of the existing law, and due to the cultural shock, they likely experience a greater amount of stigmatization than other so-called unconventional couples.

But the stigmatization endured by same-sex couples isn’t just attributable to cultural shock, it is also a reaction to the visible, aggressive, and uncompromising stance adopted by gay rights advocacy groups.

Given the complex nature of human relationships, perhaps it should be understood that some find meaning, solace, and companionship from people of the same sex but this shouldn’t justify the aggressive militancy with which gay rights groups go about demanding their rights nor does it lend credence to the claims that there are people born with a gay gene as this has been debunked by several studies.

Sexuality is something largely nurtured by experience, environment, and exposure among other factors and this is what sheds light on the role that parents and schools especially single-sex schools have in molding the sexual behavior or attitudes of the younger people.

Further criminalization of an already illegal act isn’t the answer, “there’s no place” once proclaimed former Canadian Prime Minister, Pierre Trudeau “for the state in the bedroom affairs of the nation”.

It should be self-evident that no right-thinking, consenting adult should experience the agony of having what s/he consciously does in the confines of their room being monitored. Likewise, no self-esteemed and freely consenting adult should have the impulse to advocate or advertise their sexuality, especially in a society or place where the sexuality in question is largely seen as unacceptable.

The hallmark of civilized society is moderation, moderation in knowing that much as one may be able to privately enjoy what they fancy, it’s prudent for them not to shove it down the throats of others and likewise what the majority may uphold as acceptable or standard behavior may have those who choose to be exceptions to no one’s detriment and persecuting them isn’t the answer.

Uganda is a country that is still largely socially conservative and the fact that the majority of Ugandans still adhere to religious beliefs should be telling, but Uganda also still experiences high maternal mortality, hospitals sometimes suffer from lack of basic drugs, youth labor underutilization is still high (about 67.9% as of 2015, ILO 2017 report).

Ironically Ministers in Uganda still inappropriately acquire things meant for the underprivileged and have the audacity to remain in office and yet homosexuality or broadly speaking sexuality is what becomes our central public policy focus, then some Public officials indeed worship an awesome God or maybe the gods of the land have gone crazy.