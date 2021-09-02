Should govt prioritize investment in infrastructure or agriculture?

By Guest Writer More by this Author

According to the Executive Director of Uganda National Roads Authority, Uganda has got more than 20,000kms main roads and out of these only 25 per cent has been constructed by the NRM government in the 35 years they have been in power.

This in essence means that going by their rate, the NRM government needs 140 years to finish upgrading all the main roads in the country to tarmac.

The talk of infrastructural development has been a point of reference that the defenders of the regime have given whenever the question of whether or not the NRM government has performed is being asked, and this is done while giving examples of the few constructed major roads in the country.

What they don’t tell Ugandans is that in 35 years about 5,000kms out of the 20,000kms have been constructed.

My elder brother reacted to this information by asking a regime apologist, “When a child scores 25 per cent in a subject, can that be considered as passing?” Of course, the answer is obvious, the government has failed to score substantially in their priorities.

The former President of Tanzania, now the late John Pombe Magufuli, constructed 2624kms of roads in five years, this is slightly above half of what has been constructed in Uganda in the past 35 years.

Advertisement

This answers the question raised by my brother in the negative. What the government of Uganda can do in 35 years that of Tanzania only needs nine years or thereabouts.

That said, given the nature of our population where 80 per cent is supported by agriculture, the few kilometres of tarmac have not substantially enhanced the economic standing of Ugandans especially those living in villages.

Since the government has not prioritised investing in agricultural production, the people have not developed the capacity to produce enough to be consumed and also sell.

The government has over time allocated a meagre three per cent of the national budget to the Ministry of Agriculture, this cannot substantially empower the 80 per cent of her population that is supported by agriculture.

They have rather invested a lot of money in constructing roads and electricity dams, the big question, however, is that, what do you expect as economic returns as a government from the investment when the people are unable to economically benefit from the infrastructure?

In most parts of the country, especially in the East where poverty levels are highest, the natives, for instance, use the roads for two purposes namely, as drying grounds for their locally consumed food crops and secondly for accessing major towns and cities to visit relatives.

The electricity is only used for lighting bulbs yet, unfortunately, the majority of our population cannot afford electricity. The truth is that there is no economic value that these infrastructural developments add to the people unless they are empowered to benefit from such development.

We have argued as Democratic Party that, infrastructural development should come after the government has built the capacity of the people in terms of modern agricultural equipment, capital and knowledge to do commercial and or modern farming so that they can transport their produce to the market via the constructed roads.

Agricultural production should set the pace on which the infrastructural development takes place, construct the road to Kamuge Village in Pallisa district when you are sure that the people in that village will use it to take their cotton to the market.

Thereafter you can construct electric dams to ensure a sustainable supply of power to the industries that will add value to the produced cotton. In that way, the citizens will benefit economically from the infrastructure.

Developing infrastructure at the expense of financing agricultural production, value addition and marketing further causes economic disintegration and opens up the economy to imperialist exploitation by foreigners.

Okoler Opio Lo Amanu, DP spokesperson

