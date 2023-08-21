Shs1million is ‘too much’ for  the financially illiterate PDM beneficiaries 

Sixty-five, widowed and a female family head, Mama Sunday (not real name) has vended vegetables at a market in Kitgum Municipality for more than a decade.

A Primary Three school dropout, she is not literate enough to tell the profitability of her business.

Besides vending at the market, Mama Sunday is a ward councilor and seasoned advocate of women’s increased access to affordable credit and government support to small women-owned businesses.

She has exceptional abilities to mobilise her fellow women around their causes but she is not without controversy.

About just one year ago, she defaulted on a three-month Shs300,000 loan she had obtained from a local micro-finance company (at 25 percent monthly interest rate) and was on the verge of losing the collateral she had staked.

One afternoon, Mama Sunday reportedly stormed the local branch of the microfinance, accusing them of lending her money “got from under water”. She called it “Illuminati” money. The capital she had borrowed had disappeared, she claimed!

How does money come from under water and how does that money just disappear?

Among many financially illiterate peasants and petty traders in the rural countryside, the superstitious belief that some money in circulation is demonic is so deeply rooted.

They believe using such money in business can either torpedo one into sudden wealth or pull one already wealthy into abject poverty with similar speed.

Mama Sunday’s public antics never helped her. It was only the quick advice of some of her fellow women market vendors, apparently experts at surviving within the debt trap, that she obtained another more expensive quick loan to bail herself out of this bad loan.

Far from breaking free from bad debt, she remained a slave who had just changed masters.



This month, Mama Sunday and company, her fellow financially illiterate market vendors under Parish Development Model (PDM) ‘Saccos’ throughout the northern districts, have begun accessing PDM money to run selected enterprises.

While some Saccos are wiring the money into the individual accounts of their members, others are paying the beneficiaries cash over the bank counter. That is not all.

The beneficiaries are not just withdrawing the average Shs300,000 to Shs500,000 indicated in most of their original application forms and business plans; many are now marching home with up to Shs1m in their pockets, many of them unprepared for such sums!

According to many beneficiaries in Kitgum and Lamwo districts, this sudden surge in demand for one million per beneficiary was sparked off by a communication over the local radio and at one or two PDM public gatherings that Cabinet had raised the minimum threshold to Shs1 million per beneficiary. Officials in charge are complaining many beneficiaries have suddenly upped their requests above what their business plans originally indicated. Some wise ones have, however, stuck to the “realistic” amounts in their business plans.

If indeed Cabinet has made this dubious decision, then it has literally forced millions of these subsistence farmers and petty traders, hugely excluded from Uganda’s small cash economy, into taking a huge gamble. Giving huge amounts of take-home cash to cash-poor rural household heads, severely illiterate in the knowledge and skills of managing their own and other people’s money, is bound to cause dramatic catastrophe. But all this should not mean the laudable intentions of the PDM are all lost. The model has inherent weaknesses but if aggressively improved and pursued, it can still touch people’s lives. First and fast, these beneficiaries who have been misled to believe that Cabinet has raised the minimum threshold to Shs1million per head need to be brought back to order. The technocrats must go on radio and other media platforms to clarify this misinformation and urge applicants to stick to their business plans and initial cash applications.

Secondly, the district and sub-county technocrats must remain close to the beneficiaries not just to “monitor progress” but to provide financial literacy training and business mentorship to ensure the beneficiaries stick to their business plans; practise social and economic discipline in the use of the borrowed money; and adopt strict entrepreneurial habits like budgeting, record keeping and business innovations.