Silence on voter bribery is killing democracy

As the National Resistance Movement (NRM) primary elections end, an unsettling stench of corruption hangs heavy in the air, a ghost that continues to haunt the soul of our politics: the commodification of the vote.

What should be a sacred, free, and dignified expression of the people’s will has once again been reduced to a crude transaction, where loyalty is purchased, not earned, and leadership is auctioned, not entrusted.

Across the country, candidates are descended upon villages with bags of money. Voters wait with expectation, not for ideas, but for handouts. The vote has been cheapened, defiled, and stripped of its democratic worth. In this distorted theatre, the highest bidder takes all, while meritocracy is suffocated and integrity becomes the first casualty. But beyond the internal shame of party decay lies a far greater danger: the national corrosion of democracy itself.





When internal elections become a contest of money rather than merit, the quality of leadership is fatally compromised.

We are no longer selecting visionaries, patriots, or servant leaders, we are recruiting the wealthiest manipulators with the means to corrupt the system and the motivation to recoup their investment once in office.

And once money buys the seat, it must be reimbursed, often through the looting of public coffers, the sale of national assets, or the sabotage of service delivery. In essence, corruption begins not at the ministry, but at the village polling station. This practice systematically eliminates from the political race individuals who could rescue our nation from the rot we so often lament.

It sidelines the young person with bold ideas but an empty pocket. It disqualifies the fresh graduate who, though intellectually vibrant and civically awake, has no war chest to compete in the politics of envelopes. It quietly expels from public contest the honest citizen, the one who has never stolen, never looted, never defrauded the state, simply because they lack the financial muscle to bribe their way into leadership. And what does this mean for our future?

It means the electoral platform is no longer tilted in favour of talent, patriotism, or vision. It is tilted toward those who have accumulated wealth, not necessarily through industry or innovation, but often through theft, inflated contracts, kickbacks, and parasitism on the public purse. And we dare call this democracy? In such a political economy, shall we not drown?

How long can a nation survive when its best minds are pushed aside, its most ethical citizens are silenced by poverty, and its highest offices are handed over to those whose wealth comes not from building the nation, but from bleeding it?

How long can Uganda walk this tightrope between democracy and kleptocracy before we plunge into irreversible ruin? Have we reached the moment where it is necessary, even urgent, to criminalise the giving and receiving of money in the context of elections, starting from party primaries to national polls? Should we not, as a country, move boldly toward the enactment of stringent electoral laws that not only prohibit but aggressively prosecute those who attempt to buy their way into power? In mature democracies, internal party elections are a vital rehearsal for national leadership.

They are the crucible in which ideas are tested, character is revealed, and public trust is earned. But in Uganda’s current reality, primaries have been turned into an expensive charade, where money drowns debate and the loudest currency drowns the best candidate. It is no longer enough to issue vague warnings or preach morality to candidates. It is time for disqualifications, public naming and shaming, and prosecutions under new and robust anti-bribery laws tailored for elections.

Let Parliament, if it still serves the people, consider introducing a vote integrity act, a law that criminalises not only cash-for-vote transactions but also the indirect forms of inducement that poison the electoral space. Because it is no longer just a matter of who wins elections, it is a question of who we are becoming as a country.

And if the answer is that we are becoming a people who elect thieves because they can afford to feed us for a day, then we have lost far more than elections. We have lost our moral compass, our national pride, and perhaps our future. To the NRM: your silence is no longer strategic. If you cannot clean your own house, how can you be trusted with the house of the nation? If money is what now determines a flagbearer, then you have surrendered your revolutionary legacy to the very forces you once fought.





Authored by Wilfred A Nshekantebirwe, [email protected]