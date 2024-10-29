I was horrified by two videos that were forwarded in one of my WhatsApp groups, depicting burn victims in the aftermath of the Kigogwa Town fuel tanker tragedy, which occurred in the afternoon on Tuesday, October 22, 2024.

In the first video, a Ugandan man is seen staggering in a daze in the neighbourhood, with skin burnt off his flesh and his clothes in tatters, as someone shouts at him in Luganda, “Go to the hospital!”

In the background, the overturned fuel tanker is ablaze, burning some shops and houses in the process. In the second video, the videographer is walking around a hospital, filming fuel tanker burn victims, who appear to be young Ugandan males in their twenties and thirties.

Most of them are lying on the cold floor in their underwear, looking shell-shocked, in critical condition and trembling from excruciating pain from second and third degree burns. Huge patches of their brown skin has been burnt off, by the unforgiving flames, leaving white flesh exposed. Some of them are on drip. There is blood on the floor, seeping from their wounds. Caregivers are seen fanning the burn victims, to cool them down.

One of the burn victims is lying on a hospital bed, his body wrapped in aluminium foil. These hellish videos were difficult to watch.

According to media reports, eleven people died on spot when the fuel tanker exploded and the police said they were, “burnt beyond recognition.” This is not the first time Ugandans have rushed eagerly towards overturned fuel tankers, but siphoning fuel must stop! Siphoning is stealing! Why rush headlong to your doom?

People say, “Ugandans like free things,”—but they have paid the price! Ugandans need to be sensitised to comprehend just how dangerous an overturned fuel tanker can be! Fuel is flammable, so stand at a safe distance and wait for the fire brigade to arrive!

In the wake of this tragic incident, it is my heartfelt plea that from now onwards Ugandans will learn to stay, far, far away from overturned fuel tankers that can explode in your face at any moment!

Initial media reports stated that the Kigogwa death toll was at eleven, by Thursday the death toll had increased to seventeen, as more burn victims succumbed to their horrific wounds in hospital. It was also reported in the media that about seventy burn victims were rushed to different hospitals. Cabinet of Uganda responded by sending a condolence message to the families of the deceased and prayed that God would comfort them. President Museveni donated Shs. 5 million to each of the bereaved families, to help them bury their loved ones, plus Shs. 1 million to each of the burn victims admitted in various hospitals to cater for their medical expenses.

When Uganda finally becomes an oil exporting country, after First Oil speculated to take place in 2027, one of the advantages of the East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP) spanning 1,443 km is it will be a heated underground pipeline, which will help eliminate the use of fuel tankers and make the transportation of oil safer for everyone.