Six decades later: Here are some questions on Africa’s independence

On October 9, Uganda celebrated 61 years of independence. As I reflected on the day, my seven-year-old son provokingly asked: “independent of what?” Immediately, I narrated the devastating experience Europeans imperiled Africa with for more than four centuries until 1950s and 1960s when Africans forced a physical end to it. Borrowing from Fanon’s patriotic description of the wretched of the earth, I emphasised how Europe underdeveloped Africa as Rodney meticulously analyses.

By telling this, I knew it’s what he’ll never be told in history class - one dominated by American and World (European) history. I referred to President Museveni’s Notes on History of Africa - which vigorously nourish my individual responsibility to rise and hold a vision for Africa, to explain how Africa is a great ‘people’ with reputation chiseled in bravery to determine our destiny. But internally, another, rather bitter, truth exited: Africa’s need for fresh trumpets of independence.

Today, Africa is indispensable from the component of modern colonialism reflected in high levels of underdevelopment resulting from a particular relationship of exploitation-of Africans by Africans. Colonialism buttressed imperialist exploitation of today’s “underdeveloped” world; thus shaping the mode of underdevelopment with which the world is preoccupied. Regrettably, similar relations exist in today’s Africa, in a micro format. This realty troubled my intellect and intrigued another question-this time internally: why does intra-Africa underdevelopment gap keep expanding despite six decades of independence?

Well, ‘development’ and ‘underdevelopment’ are themselves ‘confusing’ concepts especially when perceived from analogous western politico-economics. But certain facts are irresistible. For instance, Africa is the world’s largest habitat of natural resources but with the poorest living conditions. Well-endowed with minerals, energy resources, good soil, climatic advantages, water resources, and much more, we haven’t come anywhere close to producing the worth of this wealth. Most of the wealth produced isn’t retained within Africa while even the goods and services produced to remain in Africa nevertheless fall into the hands of non-Africans.

State, formerly mandated with ensuring citizens’ welfare, has since lost it to extremist politico-economic systems except in some few socialist societies where the principle of socio-economic equality has been saved and/or restored. Distressingly, in many African countries, more than 16 percent of children die before one year while more die before five. This implies insufficient medical workers, just like the case in engineering, agriculture, administration, teaching, and technical professions. Worse of all is ‘brain drain’ which damages Africa’s human resource industry as Africans desperately exit this origin of civilisation lured by depletive pays and opportunities in the ‘developed’ countries; a crisis we share with the rest of the Global South.

Somehow, too, Africa has conceded that an economy can spend all its savings in consumption (of foreign products) rather than redirecting them to productive purposes, yet a big sum of the remaining national income goes to pay individuals who aren’t directly involved in producing wealth or knowledge. These, also, instead of reinvesting in productive industries like agriculture, rather squander the already little wealth generated by the laboring peasants; purchasing luxurious, expensive commodities while others stay in expensive hotels abroad. Therefore, while describing Africa’s ‘underdevelopment gap’, an assessment of the disparity of the locally distributed poverty/wealth, together with high levels of obscurity among some Africa’s privileged few-regarding the role of patriotism/Pan-Africanism in driving political independence was inevitable.