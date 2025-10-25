Smart or sorry? Thriving in the age of digital disruption and transformation

In today’s business world, digital transformation is no longer a buzzword thrown around in boardrooms, it’s the air we breathe. The question is not if disruption will come knocking, but when it will crash through your front door. The real test for any organisation is: how do you respond when the inevitable happens? The strategic playbook offers several options of response and management of the digital transformation trajectory. The choice rests on the business leader. Each has its own charm, risks, and punchlines. Choosing the wrong one is like bringing a machete (panga) to a chess match: tough, but not very effective.

Option one: Double down. This is when you tell yourself, “We shall not be moved.” You invest heavily in your current business model, hoping that throwing more fuel on the fire will keep it alive. Sometimes it works. Think of Netflix doubling down on streaming before anyone else. But it can also end like Kodak, clinging to film while the world went digital. As Warren Buffett once stated:“The rearview mirror is always clearer than the windshield.”

Option two: Fight back. Here, the organisation acknowledges disruption but chooses to fight with its own tools. It’s a bit like Arsenal deciding to outplay Manchester City at their own passing game. It’s brave, sometimes brilliant, but often exhausting. Traditional banks offering mobile wallets to counter fintech apps is a good example. They may not invent the wheel, but they make sure it spins in their favour.

Option three: Retrench. This is corporate code for “panic politely.” Companies cut costs, close branches, and shrink operations to survive. It may save cash in the short run but risks starving the future. As Peter Drucker famously said, “The best way to predict the future is to create it.” Retrenchment, without reinvention is just slow-motion surrender.

Option four: Migrate away. Sometimes the smartest thing to do is admit the old model is dead and pivot completely. Remember Nokia’s glory days with phones? They could have migrated into smartphones earlier instead of sticking with the snake game. Migration means embracing new markets, products, or even entirely new industries. It’s bold, terrifying, and often the only way to stay alive.

Now, let’s add some light. Doubling down is like insisting on eating rolex every day, it’s comforting until cholesterol sends you a warning. Fighting back is like trying to out-dance the youth at a Ugandan wedding, you may win applause for effort, but your knees will file a complaint. Retrenchment is the corporate equivalent of going on a diet by locking the fridge, it works until hunger gets creative. Migration? That’s moving houses because the landlord is raising rent every year, it hurts, but your budget will thank you.

The smartest organisations don’t pick one option blindly. They weigh them, test them, and sometimes combine them. A company might retrench to save resources, then migrate to a new product line, all while fighting back with its existing brand. Agility is no longer optional, it’s the default survival kit. Digital transformation doesn’t reward the biggest, but the smartest. Just ask taxi drivers who ignored Uber, or small shops that embraced Jumia and kept their shelves moving. The lesson is clear: disruption punishes arrogance but rewards adaptability.

One of the smartest things leaders can do is to reframe disruption as opportunity. Instead of asking, “How do we protect what we have?” Ask: “What new value can we create?” After all, nobody clapped for Nokia when they launched another keypad phone, but the world cheered when Apple reinvented the smartphone.

That aside, thriving in the digital age is about mindset. Leaders who view disruption as the enemy end up in endless battles. Those who see it as a teacher build stronger, future-proof organisations. As the African proverb goes: “When the music changes, so must the dance.”

Whether you double down, fight back, retrench, or migrate away, the key is to be intentional and data-driven. Don’t react emotionally, react strategically. Remember: technology doesn’t disrupt businesses; leaders who ignore it do. Are you playing it safe and hoping for the best? Or will you be smart and choose the option that sets you ahead? Because in the digital age, it’s simple: you’re either smart, or you’re sorry.

Michael Jjingo is the General Manager Commercial banking at Centenary Bank







