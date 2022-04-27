Smile and create a positive customer experience

How much does a smile cost you? Hand on heart unless you are ill I bet most of us it will be completely free. Yet it is the spark that ignites a positive customer experience. This is a start of the positive feedback loop of happiness that will most likely indicate a pledge to offer a satisfactory product or service. This is an invitation that very few can resist and you might have yourself a first-time client.

Before I divulge further, maybe it is prudent to define what a smile is. According to google dictionary, a smile forms one’s facial features into a pleased, kind or amused expression, typically with the corners of the mouth turned up and sometimes teeth exposed.

The last two years have denied us some beautiful smiles because we had to mask up. However, a smile spreads to the eyes and voice so even with the mask you can still see and feel a genuine smile.

Have you ever met a person in a lift and they smile at you? Usually your immediate response would be to smile back at them. No words spoken but you feel a sense of connection with this stranger. You might even begin to think about several positive traits about them. Maybe they are kind, well brought up, civilized etc.

Customers prefer to do business with someone happy and first impressions are usually lasting ones. I once walked into a saloon where the receptionist and the lady who was to work on my hair looked like world war 3 had just ceased fire. Although it was an upend saloon, I could not risk the wrath my head would be subjected to. Truth be told I did not even ask what their issue was, I just felt unwelcome and mumbled ...” ehh who died” as I walked out. Maybe there was actually nothing to worry about but I just could not stay. They did not get my money that day. If their mood remained, I am sure they did not make much that day. On the other hand, a young lady with the cutest genuine smile sells second hand clothes just outside my house. I have bought so many things from her, more than I can count including some for my nieces, sisters and children. I only got to know her name recently after almost a year of business transactions. Did her name matter, no…Did her price matter, no but her smile influenced me and made me feel welcome and valued. Smiling is an effective and powerful technique to greet customers and an authentic smile makes a customer open up, comfortable knowing that someone genuinely cares for their needs.

What makes a smile work is that it is an attitude that is universally recognized regardless of culture, time, period or place. Flashing a genuine smile at a co-worker can brighten up both your days. Happy employees are proven to be more productive and are more likely to give a service with a smile. So, employers, please flash those smiles- they are infectious.

While working in the bank, we encouraged call Centre staff to smile even without the video conferencing facilities because a smile can be felt in your tone of voice giving it a positive ring. Most call centre’s will have mirrors so that the staff can always check that they are smiling. Very important.

Have you ever cooed and smiled at a baby and they giggle or smile back, my goodness you will have captured the parent’s attention! They will tell you everything from the first time they felt the baby kick in the womb- you better have time on your hands. At this moment you can sell anything to the Mom/Dad from toys that they do not need yet to insurance and even a car. This little bundle of joy deserves a 4X4 car! That is the power of a smile.

The scientists would explain better how a smile improves your mood, keeps you looking younger and is great for your health so I will stay clear of that…but I know it works.

As long as we still have breath, smile not only because it is good for your health but it could do wonders for your family and business.