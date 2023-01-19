Societies fail because women are left behind

Imagine living in a country where you are not allowed to go to school or to work as long as you are a woman!

A certain country located in the heart of Asia is seriously thinking about this development.

So, just as the world is busy trying to find ways to enhance gender equality for the betterment of our society, a bombshell falls from the Asian state.

This shocker came to ban the female gender from going to school. That women are not supposed to exercise their almighty right to work. In this world of competitiveness! Women will not be allowed to move freely and therefore, are not able to undertake activities that are naturally supposed to be done by women.

Effectively, women will have to stay at home. You can imagine the level of condemnation that such a move is going to attract. All of us proponents of gender equality are being invited to advocate for the rights of women; to make sure that the proposed measure is not implemented.

You all know that times have changed a big deal. We live in an era that makes it impossible to exclude gender discussions from our daily programming. Be it at home, in the workplace, or communities.

Yet these people think that it will work if they stop the female gender from going to get an education or working for a better livelihood. It bothers us and the general view of people is that this is no longer possible, when you consider that naturally, certain activities have been known to be performed best by women.

Also, considering that in this world, the majority of the population are women. Women can cause significant contributions to the humanitarian world. This numerical advantage is a blessing to humanity – we can enhance this number to help the world of people that need assistance.

You will be shocked to learn that the reason why certain societies are fragmented is because of the non-participation of the female gender in collectively arriving at decisions that work. I am quite sure that the fighting in many parts of the world will stop when the female gender takes the front seat at those negotiation tables.

For a long time, the absence of women in peace processes has continued to hinder peace talks. So, involve the female gender!

The biggest group of vulnerable people in humanitarian crises is women. Thus, they make it easy to sit down and listen to the solutions available that they offer. But often, they are not allowed to participate in the peace process, so we believe that conflicts and fighting will continue to ravage many parts of the world. We cannot ban them from participating in humanitarian interventions.

They are the ones that understand their needs and those of vulnerable people under their care. They play a big role in providing solutions to the problems of children, which the male gender would struggle to perform. We think that excluding women from these essential processes, will create a gap in implementing humanitarian activities that benefit humanity.

Therefore, by involving the female gender in these complex processes, we find better solutions. Countries that intend to restrict the freedom of participation of women need to learn that it is no longer possible to leave women in the back seat of community programming.