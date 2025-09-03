Solar power is solution for Uganda’s energy challenge

Uganda’s energy sector faces numerous challenges, including limited access to electricity, high energy costs, and a reliance on expensive and unsustainable energy sources. Despite efforts to expand electricity access, only a small percentage of the population has access to electricity, particularly in urban areas.

This has resulted in limited economic growth and a lack of basic services, such as healthcare and education. It should be noted that the country’s energy generation is heavily reliant on hydroelectric power, which is susceptible to droughts and other natural disasters.

In addition, the burning of fossil fuels, such oil, has contributed to air and water pollution, affecting the health of citizens and the environment. In Uganda, the cost of traditional energy sources, such as oil, and hydroelectric power, is much higher compared to solar power.

According to a recent study, the cost of solar power has decreased significantly in recent years, making it more affordable for households and businesses.

On average, the cost of solar power is approximately 40-50 percent lower than traditional energy sources in Uganda. For example, the cost of electricity generated from fossil fuels such as oil is significantly higher due to the cost of fuel and the need to maintain and upgrade the energy infrastructure.

Therefore, it is important to note that solar power is the best solution to Uganda’s energy challenges because as a clean and renewable energy source, solar power produces no emissions, reducing the risk of air pollution and its associated health risks. This is particularly important in Uganda, where air pollution is a growing concern, particularly in urban areas. By reducing the country’s reliance on traditional energy sources such as coal and oil, solar power helps to reduce the levels of harmful pollutants in the atmosphere, improving the air quality and protecting the health of the population.

Furthermore, solar power is a reliable energy source in Uganda because of its consistency, flexibility, and durability. With the availability of sunlight and advancements in technology, solar power systems provide a consistent and reliable source of energy for households and businesses, reducing their reliance on the grid. Being a clean and renewable energy source, it can be generated consistently over time, without depleting finite resources like oil or coal.

This provides a sustainable solution for Uganda’s energy needs, reducing the country’s dependence on expensive and unsustainable energy sources.

Last but not least, the use of solar power reduces greenhouse gas emissions, improving air quality and reducing the country’s carbon footprint. This not only helps to slow down climate change but also improves the health of citizens, reducing the costs associated with environmental degradation and health issues. In conclusion, the adoption of solar power is of utmost importance for solving Uganda’s energy challenges.

For instance, its clean, reliable, and affordable energy source that reduces energy costs, improves energy reliability, and reduces air and water pollution. Therefore, I call on the government and private sector to invest in solar power initiatives and encourage its adoption to ensure that all Ugandans have access to reliable and sustainable energy. Because with a commitment to solar power, Uganda can address its energy challenges and build a brighter, and a more sustainable future.

The writer, Mercy Nuwamanya, is a Research associate @AFIEGO