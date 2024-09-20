Speak up against domestic violence

September 5 will always be remembered as the day Uganda lost one of her sports giants Rebecca Cheptegei, a promising young athlete and runner. Cheptegei’s death was not a result of illness or accident, but of domestic violence—a crime that continues to claim the lives of many women across the country.

This tragic incident has cast a spotlight on the grim reality faced by women who endure abuse in silence and has reignited urgent conversations about why women must find the courage to speak out against their abusers.

Cheptegei’s life was filled with promise which can be shown by Paris’s mayor Anne Hidalgo suggestion to honour the late Ugandan Olympic runner by naming a sports venue after her.

As a rising star in Ugandan athletics, she was poised to follow in the footsteps of the nation's iconic long-distance runners. However, her life was brutally cut short, at the hands of her ex-partner. The tragic loss of a national talent underscores the devastating impact of domestic violence, which often goes unreported and unnoticed until it is too late.

Domestic violence is a persistent and deep-rooted issue in Uganda, cutting across all social, economic, and cultural boundaries.

According to reports from the Uganda Bureau of Statistics, over 50 percent of women in Uganda have experienced some form of domestic abuse. The problem is compounded by a culture of silence and stigma, which discourages many women from speaking up or seeking help.

Fear of retribution, shame, and societal pressures often prevent victims from reporting their abusers or leaving abusive relationships. However, it should be noted the deceased star had reported on three occasions to the local police about the abuse she was facing, with the last report being a few days before she was attacked. The question should be how the police can improve on how they handle such issues before they escalate to such unacceptable levels.

We should all be advocating justice and legal reform to protect women.

In my past articles on domestic violence, I emphasised that silence allows abusers to continue their harmful behaviours without consequences, highlighting how victims are often trapped by the belief that speaking out will result in more violence or further ostracism from their communities.

Cheptegei's tragic death serves as a stark reminder of the importance of speaking up even more but also the importance of police working more with organisations in the gender sphere that have additional expertise on how to support women facing abuse.

Speaking out is often the first step toward ending the cycle of violence and seeking justice. It not only helps the victim, but also contributes to raising awareness

In the wake of Cheptegei’s death, many Ugandans have expressed outrage and grief, calling for stricter laws and better enforcement to protect women. Women’s rights organisations have also renewed their efforts to educate communities about domestic violence and to provide safe spaces for victims to come forward without fear of judgment.

Yet, the challenge remains significant; lack of adequate legal frameworks, poor enforcement of existing laws, and deeply ingrained cultural beliefs that perpetuate abuse. I call for comprehensive reform, including community-based interventions that focus on education, awareness, and empowerment of women to stand up to violence.

The first step in breaking the cycle of domestic violence is encouraging women to speak out, but they cannot do it alone. A supportive environment is crucial. Families, friends, and communities must offer emotional and practical support to those experiencing abuse, helping them to escape unsafe situations and rebuild their lives. Legal structures must also be reinforced, ensuring that perpetrators are held accountable for their actions, and that survivors receive justice.

Moreover, it is essential to address the root causes of domestic violence, which are frequently linked to societal norms around gender roles, economic dependency, and lack of education. Efforts to combat domestic violence must therefore be multi-faceted, targeting not just the symptoms but also the underlying issues that allow abuse to thrive.

Rebecca Cheptegei’s story is one of tragedy, but it also serves as a powerful call to action. Ugandans must unite to ensure that her death, and the deaths of countless other women, are not in vain. Women facing abuse need to know that they are not alone, that there are resources available to help them, and that speaking up is not a sign of weakness but of strength.

Now, more than ever, it is time for women in Uganda to find their voice and for society to listen and respond with the urgency and compassion that this crisis demands. The future of many women—like Rebecca Cheptegei—depends on it.