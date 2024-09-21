Sport as a career pathway for the youth in Uganda

I have over the years noted a decline in numbers when it comes to sports in the country. And since I work around the football circles, it’s been quite frustrating as a youth coach to get children involved in the sport.

Could the wane be a picture of the population’s priorities? Could it be the struggling economy that pushes locals to focus on small scale income generating activities? or that the sports industry is not producing enough role models to inspire children to prioritise sports as a career path. One could point a finger at federations focusing on commercialisation at the expense of growth in numbers. A good starting point would be working with the government to construct community sports grounds for children because it is only learning institutions left with playgrounds.

Different sports leagues, especially the Uganda Premier League are lagging behind yet the latter has a platform to set an ideal example for one opting for a sports career. There is an avalanche of inconsistencies including poor remuneration of players, coaches and staff who at times go months without pay, poor marketing, unacceptable rewards (cash prizes) for excellence, near-empty stadiums, struggling youth structures and lack of professionalism especially in the technical departments.

Are we interested in creating a culture that makes the sports industry attractive to the youth? A couple of months back, I took part in the “The Legends Marathon” organised by a renowned Nation Media Group journalist, Andrew Mwanguhya. Its mission is to create a pathway and sensitise athletes on transition from the turf into retirement. You’d have expected a much bigger crowd but only a handful of former athletes and notable public figures showed up, which shows how sport is perceived in Uganda.

Could our parents be the problem? One interesting thing I noticed while coaching back in the United Kingdom was that guardians brought their children and stayed until the end of training sessions on top of sparing time to watch live football games together. This time spent with their children cements a proper bond and encourages them to take on sport as a career. It's common knowledge that parents have the biggest impact on children’s lives and therefore, if they have a soft spot for sports, it would be easier for the children to fall in.

When you go to countries where different sports are more than just a game but a way of life, children are raised playing the particular sport in their backyards, on the streets, in community parks, at schools and going with their family and friends to watch live games in stadiums and on television. It gets almost impossible for children to survive the sports bug as many grow up idolising local heroes they watch on television.

Children in the USA want to be the next Lebron James, a future NBA Hall of Famer. In Brazil the search for the next Neymar is on. In Pakistan, Imran Khan is a household name for his cricket ingenuity name while Siya Kolisi is the heart of South African rugby.

The concluded 2024 Olympics in Paris, France had several sports that viewers were getting acquainted with for the first time. Most of them were dominated by developed countries because of the availability of facilities that enhance preparation. Of the 54 African countries, 12 won medals. Uganda won two medals in athletics, which remains our most profitable discipline in terms of excellence at the quadrennial games. The government has been working day and night to give the main national sports facilities new looks but how about the grassroots sports’ grounds? A few years back, the sports industry was in jubilation over the passing of the National Sports Bill but how effective has it been?