Sri Lankan crisis should be an eye-opener

The island nation of Sri Lanka is not poor. Its per capita GDP – when adjusted for purchasing power - is higher than South Africa, Peru, Egypt, and Indonesia.

However, the country now faces its worst economic and social crisis since its independence in 1948.

The financial system has collapsed, and fuel, food, electricity, and medicine shortage cripple the island nation of 22 million people. Its people have taken to the streets to protest and demand the resignation of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who took over the country in 2019 with a 52 percent election win.

Thousands are queuing at immigration centres to process passports and flee the country as living conditions have become unbearable. But how did Sri Lanka get here?

Populist tax reforms. The Sri Lankan economic crisis was man-made for the most part. External shocks such as Covid-19 and now the Russian invasion of Ukraine - notwithstanding, the Sri Lankan administration made grave fiscal mistakes that would later plunge the country into a huge fiscal deficit.

While campaigning for elections in 2019, President Rajapaksa promised several tax cuts – his argument to free up spending and boost Sri Lanka’s ailing finances.

Rajapaksa reduced VAT from 15 percent to 8 percent and eliminated seven more taxes to keep up with his election promises.

The country was cutting taxes when its public Debt to GDP was hovering around 86 percent. Cutting taxes meant a drop in tax revenue, and quickly creditors became worried about whether Sri Lanka would honour its domestic and external debt obligations that now stood at $50b.

Tax cuts also led to the downgrade of the country’s credit rating to negative by Fitch – a global outlook rating agency – citing risks associated with debt sustainability.

Poor debt management. Countries all over the world borrow; however, keeping debt within sustainable margins is very important.

Similarly, when debt becomes unsustainable, countries typically turn to lenders to restructure debt repayments. Other than turning to lenders, Sri Lanka instead took on more debt to plug its budget deficit.

Considering that the country had been negatively rated, it only meant that it could access loans at costly rates – as loan pricing is based on the level of risk.

Family rule and lavish expenditure. Family rule could have also contributed to its crisis. Shortly after take-over, President Rajapaksa named his elder brother Mihinda, as prime minister. An election in 2020 gave Rajapaksa’s party a two-thirds majority in parliament, allowing his party to re-write the constitution to provide himself with extraordinary new powers. The constitutional amendment gave Rajapaksa powers to hold ministries, sack ministers, and have authority over formerly independent commissions that oversee elections, police, human rights, and anti-corruption efforts. Four of the 26 cabinet members were from his family in strategic ministries such as finance, irrigation, defense, urban development, among others. Calls to cut government expenditure and increase taxes to stabilize the economy were dismissed as the government went on a lavish spending spree amidst a reduced fiscal space.

Ban on imported chemical fertilizers. In the middle of the pandemic, the government made a very wrong move – to ban the importation of chemical fertilizers. While this decision was later reversed, it significantly impacted productivity. On April 22, 2021, Sri Lankan president Gotabaya Rajapaksa announced a complete ban on the use and importation of chemical fertilizers to make the country the “world’s first 100 percent organic food producer.

The government claimed that using fertilizers and agrochemicals, however productive, led to contamination of lakes, canals and rivers and the spread of non-communicable diseases.

The ban on fertilizers significantly affected agricultural productivity. With lower results, food prices went up, and farmers took to the streets to protest.

While the move to organic farming was brilliant, the government made the decision hurriedly and without proper consultation with the farmers and mechanisms to cushion the country against the impact of reduced yield. To address the food shortage stemming from reduced productivity, Sri Lanka turned to food importation, further weakening the local currency as demand for the dollar rose.

The crisis in Sri Lanka has been slowly evolving.

It is only possible that the pandemic and the Russia and Ukraine crisis brought the country’s problems to the fore.

The journey to its current state should be an eye opened to developing countries, especially around tax reforms, government spending and debt management.

