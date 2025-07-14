Stand out or stay behind: The urgent case for personal branding

In today’s professional world, academic qualifications and talent alone are no longer enough. Personal branding has become a non-negotiable career enabler, one that professionals can no longer afford to ignore. Personal branding is the story you tell about yourself long before you speak. It is how others perceive your competence, credibility, and value, especially in your absence.

In many ways, it is the bridge between your potential and the opportunities you seek. In a fast-paced and competitive environment, it’s no longer enough to simply be in the room. You must show up in the room. And the more you hold yourself back, the more others will hold back from you. Personal branding empowers you to stand out, to shape your narrative, and to differentiate yourself.

But authenticity must be at the heart of it. Personal branding is not about imitation or performance, it’s about being intentionally visible for the right reasons. When done well, personal branding doesn’t just open doors, it ensures the room already knows your name before you even walk in. Even your physical presence is part of your brand.

Dress not only in a way that reflects how you wish to be addressed, but also in a manner that shows respect for your clients, colleagues, and professional context.

People’s experience of you is your brand, so let it reflect the best and most consistent version of who you truly are. In today’s digital age, your online presence is part of your brand too. Employers and recruiters increasingly review digital footprints as part of the hiring process. If opportunities seem to elude you, the issue may not be a competence gap, it might be a visibility problem.

Your ultimate goal should be to build a personal brand strong enough to be an asset to the organisations you serve. If companies invest heavily in branding to stay relevant and respected, why shouldn’t you do the same for yourself? Far too often, highly capable individuals wait in the shadows, hoping to be noticed, waiting to be called upon. But in a world where perception precedes interaction, silence can be misinterpreted as absence.

Visibility is not a luxury, it is a necessity. Take charge of your brand. Start as early as yesterday. No one is going to hand you visibility, you must claim it. Your personal brand should not live solely on your CV; it should be visible in how you carry yourself, how you communicate (both online and offline), and the value you deliver consistently. A credible personal brand builds trust. And in today’s competitive workplace, trust is currency.

It is what gets you through doors, what wins you assignments, and what places you top of mind when opportunities are being distributed. If you have already embarked on your personal branding journey, this is an opportune moment to critically assess it. Reflect on where you aspire to be, and evaluate whether your current brand aligns with and effectively communicates that ambition? Whether you are a student, a fresh graduate, or a mid-career professional, your brand should embody your values, ambition, and the unique strengths you bring to the table.

Without a clear and compelling brand, you are left at the mercy of others’ assumptions. But when your name is spoken and it commands respect, trust, and excellence, then you know your personal brand is working for you. Brand yourself to the point where your name opens doors, sparks partnerships, and earns a seat at the table. In the end, your brand is not just about image, it is your promise to the world, and your passport to opportunity.

The writer, Alfred Muyaaka, Advocate and founder, Dear Young Lawyer Series