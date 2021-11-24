Stand with President Museveni in fight against terrorism

“They have exposed themselves when we are more ready for urban terrorism. They will perish.” These were the words of President Yoweri Museveni shortly after twin blasts went off in the heart of Kampala on Tuesday this week.

Well, before we move on, I would like to commiserate with the families of those who lost their dear ones in the unfortunate attacks that happened near the Central Police Station and Parliament Avenue.

As we all know terrorism is a global threat which is also a crime against humanity. Uganda has been through thick and thin but the National Resistance Movement under the stewardship of President Museveni has done the best to ensure that peace prevails at all times.

The detractors have also worked so hard to ensure that the peace ushered into the country by Gen Museveni in the 1980s is interrupted.

However, it is universal truth that whoever tries to distabilise the peaceful atmosphere is dealt with accordingly. We can cite a few examples; the Lord’s Resistance Army which inflicted so much harm on the people of Lango, Acholi and Teso.

Already some such as LRA’s Dominic Ongwen have been convicted of various crimes at the International Criminal Court. Ongwen’s conviction is a message to individual perpetrators of various crimes that soon their luck will run out.

The likes of Kifesi groups are no longer existent in Kampala and other urban centres. Recently, the panga wielding thugs in Masaka region were also busted.

All this was possible because of the commitment of the NRM government to maintain law and order. Also, with cooperation between the wananchi and the various security units, departments and organisations. Once utilised well, the warm relationship between citizens and security agencies can be the best weapon against any form of insurgency, including terrorism.

To start with, I would urge Ugandans to stop spreading fear. By doing so, you are unconsciously destabilising the hard working Ugandans. Let’s be each other’s defender, protector, keeper by simply being vigilant. And this is not asking for too much – watch my back I watch your back.

The way we listened to the President in the Covid-19 fight, we should also listen to him in the fight against terrorism. God is on our side and we shall win the battle.