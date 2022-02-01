Stealing electricity is not a good way to save money

Exercise. Umeme employees with some of the electric wires that they confiscated recently after an operation to curb electricity theft in Nateete, Kampala. PHOTO BY MICHAEL KAKUMIRIZI

By  Guest Writer

What you need to know:

  • Each power user should be the others brother’s keeper to protect especially the innocent, yet vulnerable who pay with their lives for the mistakes of others.

At the time of writing this, a community in Kasanje, Wakiso District, was still reconciling itself to the electrocution of three members of one household.

