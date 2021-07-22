Stop character assassinating born again christians

By Guest Writer More by this Author

I would like to respond to Mr Allan Tacca’s assumptions and character assassination in his column of Sunday Monitor of July 18 titled, ‘Pastors do not have to fight Maama Fiina’.

Dr Joseph Serwadda is a senior citizen in this nation and a presiding Apostle of the born again faith, a father to many, spiritually.

Mama Fiina is also right in her own way of doing things and expression of freedom of worship. Character assassination of Dr Serwadda and the Born Again Church in Uganda was never called for. We raise up arms during worship in adoration of our Saviour Lord Jesus Christ and as a sign of total surrender, none of us is a zombie because we accepted Jesus as our Lord and Saviour without being forced or bribed.

Being in and feeling the presence of God and speaking in tongues is not trying to replicate the African tradition ‘kusamira’. It’s a total manifestation of the presence of the Holy Ghost.

That is why Apostle Paul wrote and said in Corinthians 1:18 “For the preaching of the cross is to them that perish foolishness; but unto us which are saved it is the power of God”.

Author: Ernest Kayondo,

Buziga Kampala

