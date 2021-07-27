Stop derailing the Covid-19 fight

By Guest Writer More by this Author

I am writing this article with a heavy heart! When I read the article titled, “Prof Ogwang sued over patent rights for Covidex” (Sunday Monitor, July 11), I was deeply disturbed, and started wondering whether some of us are focused enough on the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic!

The story reminded me of an ugly funeral event I personally witnessed where I had gone to pray for the deceased. The coffin was in the sitting room, ready to be carried out for interment. To my surprise three sons of the deceased, who had lived far from their ancestral home for many years, and had not come to see their dad before he passed on, were moving up and down, running back and forth, jumping over the coffin, chasing after their aged mother, to ask her whether their dad had left behind a written Will - to know whether they were included in the Will as inheritors of property! One wonders whether they had come to mourn their deceased father, or their concern and focus was on what property they could grab and disappear again into thin air!

Those are the painful sentiments that were evoked by the article in Sunday Monitor. Part of the article reads: “The Covidex producer has been sued by a ‘concerned’ lawyer, Mr George William Alenyo, and ‘Christian’ Chamber of Commerce, Agriculture, Industry, Trade and Tourism.” Quite telling indeed, that the article uses vocabulary like ‘concerned’ and ‘Christian’!

Does the so-called concern of the lawyer and his ‘Christian’ co-suers include the care about thousands of Ugandans who have lost their lives due to Covid-19 pandemic? Is this group of lawyers and their collaborators thoughtful enough of the bereaved families that have lost their loved ones, and those who still have patients on death-beds, in hospitals and homes, anxious as to whether their sick members will pull through to recovery?

I am more than sure that the whole saga behind suing for patent rights, is not the care for the cure of Ugandans, but the concern and hankering over funds.

Is the lawyer and his colleagues then acting differently from some medical workers, who in the recent past were implicated in the insane act of vaccinating 800 victims with distilled water, deceiving them that they were giving them genuine vaccine!”

Advertisement

Or those who have started manufacturing counterfeit Covidex! Money, money, money, before compassion for the sick and suffering; but who cares anyway?

Why the hurry to sue Prof Ogwang at this critical moment, when the lawyer and his people can wait until the battle against Covid-19 is won; then the parties involved can sit down with Prof Ogwang, who is more than willing, settle the accounts and balance the books.

Fr Bona ‘Mazima, Mbarara

