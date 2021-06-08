Stop destroying the ecosystem

By Guest Writer More by this Author

June 5 was World Environment Day. This year’s theme was ‘Ecosystem restoration’ which reminds us that human beings and the environment have got an inseparable symbiotic relationship.

The survival of mankind is very much dependent on what God gave us to have dominion over and it is our duty to take care of them and use them sustainably. Unfortunately we seem to have messed up and continue to do so. Human activities are having a negative impact on ecosystems.

Survival threats, rapid technological development and fast increasing population partly created a high demand for food, water, timber, and other materials. All these demands havehighly contributed to deforestation in order to clear land for producing food, to improper use of wetlands and water bodies, to the loss of natural processes of plants regeneration, to the disappearance of useful insects and soils micro-organisms, to water pollution and silting from pesticides, plastics, chemical, soil erosion and animal waste, to soil over use due to intensive agriculture, over/unregulated fishing and huge biodiversity loss.

One of the key areas of focus of the Sustainable Development Goals is to protect the planet. The current human activities, necessary as some may be, are causing great harm to the planet which translates into disorganising and disorienting the ecosystem. Uganda is a major culprit in destroying the ecosystem. Natural forests are being erased at a very fast rate, wetlands are being reclaimed and vandalised while water bodies are being polluted culminating into severe weather and climatic changes. To be certain of living decently, it is important to harmonise our relationship or interaction with the living organisms that welive with, in our environment.

We need without any reservations to find a suitable way of interacting with the living organisims like trees in the forests, plants, animals, reptiles, fish and other aquatic living organisms, insects and micro-organisms.

The outcomes of “an annoyed nature” as a result of our irresponsible actions have proved disastrous.

We have tested its wrath and its counter reactions like floods of lakes and rivers, high temperatures and landslides. Worst experiences are yet to come if we do not change.

Cultivate best ways of co-existing with nature. Consider keeping forests alive with a strong condemnation of the actions taken to destroy Bugoma forest, stop irresponsible littering especially the single use plastics, stop polluting the lakes and rivers plastics, factory waste products and sewerage, stop misusing the wetlands and swamps, stop using dangerous chemical in farmlands and on plants, stop mining sand from the lakes unsustainably and stop experimenting war fare chemicals in Uganda’s water bodies.

John Mary Odoy, Board chairperson CAN-Uganda