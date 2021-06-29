Stop making fun of sexual abuse victims

By Carol N Mukisa More by this Author

‘Yantwala process by process kubba nali naïve’, is a luganda sentence that can be loosely be translated to mean, ‘He took me process by process because I was naïve’. The sentence was taken from a video recording of a woman who reportedly worked as a house help narrating how she was taken advantage of by her boss. She also mentions how she is battling with the same man for custody of their child

This line has now become a common line on most people’s lips, even religious leaders are now incorporating it the line of their sermons mostly as a source of humour.

The entertainment industry topped the list of mockers and I am sure some artiste out there is already crafting something to spice up the mockery.

But for some of us who detest any form of abuse against humanity, this video left us so devastated! Surprisingly, it seemed to be comedy to many! Many people made fun of it and went further to act short plays imitating the victim! And sad to note that it is mostly women doing so! Some of the same women have gone through the same or worse. What an insensitive community we live in!

Uganda Demographic Health Survey 2016 shows that in every three women, at least one has been sexually abused! This alone tells us that sexual abuse is very high in our communities. On one of the local TV shows, I watched some prominent women in the country come out to blame wives of abusers for their recklessness and negligence, hence justifying the abuse.

Yes, I do believe there are some women who have abdicated their responsibilities to house helps, but have men been perfect? The woman in question represents many who haven’t been bold enough to speak up, but see what she got in return! Ridicule, sarcasm, shame and contempt, I can only imagine the emotional trauma she is going through! As non-state actors, we always call upon victims of abuse to come out and seek help, but such incidences fail our efforts! Tell me if anyone else will have the courage to come out!

Instead, we shall hear cases of suicide, mob action or other ways of people taking matters in their own hands since they have nowhere to run to.

How is our country positioned to address such cases of abuse? The Uganda Police Report shows that less than 17 per cent of Ugandans can afford legal services. There should be free legal service providers attached to the government to help vulnerable people! Where is the church in this once again? Abusers must be held accountable! It is sad to watch the public laugh at a poor woman’s pain. Surely we can do better than that!

Carol Nyangoma Mukisa, Social analyst