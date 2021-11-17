Stop misusing antibiotics

Antibiotics are a very important medication in modern medicine and many of us at some point in our lives have had at least one encounter at the hospital in which an antibiotic was prescribed. Antibiotics are medicines used to prevent and treat bacterial infections. (WHO)

There are mainly two types of organisms that cause infection in our bodies, i.e viruses and bacteria.

Antibiotics work specifically on bacteria by either killing the bacteria or inhibiting the growth of the bacteria.

Viruses on the other hand grow and reproduce only after they’ve invaded other living cells. The body’s immune system can fight off some viruses before they cause illness, but others must simply run their course. Antibiotics do not work against viruses.

Antibiotic misuse/overuse refers to the use of antibiotics when they are not needed or use of antibiotics for an illness for which they are not indicated, or the use of antibiotics in wrong dosages.

For example, the use of antibiotics to treat common colds or a sore throat or even Covid-19. The common cold is caused by a virus, most sore throats are caused by viruses and covid -19 is caused by the SARS-CoV-2 Virus. All these are non-responsive to antibiotic therapy.

Another example would be the use of antibiotics for 2 days for a 5 day prescribed therapy just because you are feeling much better.

Misuse and overuse of antibiotics are one of the main causes of antibiotic resistance, and According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), “antibiotic resistance is one of the biggest public health challenges of our time.

Antibiotic resistance occurs when bacteria change in response to the use of these medicines.

It is important to note that human beings do not become resistant to antibiotics but it is the bacteria that changes its own structure or chemical makeup so that it can be protected from the drug. This means that the bacteria will thrive even in antibiotics, resulting in what is commonly known as drug resistance.

Antibiotic stewardship is the effort to measure and improve how clinicians prescribe and use antibiotics. Improving antibiotic prescribing and use is critical to effectively treat infections, protect patients from harms caused by unnecessary antibiotic use, and combat antibiotic resistance.

The public also plays a role in antibiotic stewardship. You can help reduce the development of antibiotic resistance if you;

● Only use antibiotics when prescribed by a certified health professional.

● Never demand antibiotics if your health worker says you don’t need them.

● Always follow your health worker’s advice when using antibiotics.

● Never share or use leftover antibiotics.

● Prevent infections by regularly washing hands, preparing food hygienically, avoiding close contact with sick people, practising safer sex, and keeping vaccinations up to date.

● Prepare food hygienically, following the WHO Five Keys to Safer Food (keep clean, separate raw and cooked, cook thoroughly, keep food at safe temperatures, use safe water and raw materials) and choose foods that have been produced without the use of antibiotics for growth promotion or disease prevention in healthy animals.

Antibiotic misuse and overuse are key factors contributing to drug resistance, which is when bacteria change in response to antibiotics.