Stop misusing antibiotics

Antibiotics may be dangerous if not well used. PHOTO/COURTESY 

By  Guest Writer

What you need to know:

  • Antibiotics work specifically on bacteria by either killing the bacteria or inhibiting the growth of the bacteria.

Antibiotics are a very important medication in modern medicine and many of us at some point in our lives have had at least one encounter at the hospital in which an antibiotic was prescribed. Antibiotics are medicines used to prevent and treat bacterial infections. (WHO)

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.